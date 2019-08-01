Mythic Championship VII MTGA dates and format revealed

The final Mythic Championship in Magic: The Gathering will be held in Long Beach, California in Standard Constructed on MTG Arena to finish off the year with a bang.

Highlighting the MTG fall set Throne of Eldraine, MCVII will have a total prize pool of $750,000 and will take place from Dec. 6 to 8. The tournament is being played digitally on MTG Arena and will be streamed on Magic‘s Twitch channel.

The event will feature 68 players, 32 from the Magic Pro League (MPL) and 36 challengers. The challenger pool will consist of qualifiers from MTGA (Mythic rank qualifiers), previous MTG Arena Mythic Champions, and possible select invites from the WotC.

The first two days of the championship will be Modified Swiss rounds, with double elimination rounds on day three. A total of 64 players will compete on day one since four MPL players will have a day-one bye. Of those 64, only 24 will move on to day two.

Only eight players will advance to the day three finals in which the winners of an upper bracket and lower bracket will make it to the final match. Whoever wins MCVIII will earn $100,000 and 50 Mythic Points.

Second place earns $50,000 and 43 Mythic Points.

Third place gets $30,000 and 37 Mythic Points.

Fourth place earns $20,000 and 37 Mythic Points.

Fifth through eighth place earn $12,500 and 32 Mythic Points.

Ninth through 28th earn $10,000 (ninth through 16th earn 24 Mythic Points and 17th through 28 earn 17 Mythic Points).

Those who finish 24th through 68th get $7,500 (29th through 68th earn 11 Mythic Points).

The second split (Core Set 2020) for MPL Weekly begins on Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 7. The top players in each of the four divisions will receive a day-one bye to Mythic Championship VII. MPL Weekly streams on Saturdays via Magic‘s Twitch channel with a video of the stream featured on the Magic Esports website.

MTG Mythic Championship VII (Throne of Eldraine) is one of two MC’s left this year featuring tournaments on MTG Arena. MCV (Core Set 2020) will take place from Oct. 18 to 20. In tabletop, MCVI will be in Richmond from Nov. 8 to 10 featuring play in Traditional Standard.