How to watch the Red Bull Untapped Magic: The Gathering finals

The digital and tabletop qualifiers are complete for the Red Bull Untapped MTG tournament as the finals get underway this weekend in London.

Hosted by FACEIT and Red Bull, the Untapped tournament is a partnership with Wizards of the Coast. The winner of the finals on Aug. 4 receives a sponsored seat to the tabletop MTG Mythic Championship VI in Richmond, VA.

The Red Bull Untapped finals in London will be streamed live in front of MTG fans at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere at 11am CT on Sunday, August 4 via twitch.tv/redbull.

Who’s in the Untapped finals?

Tens of thousands of eager applicants applied for 1,024 qualifying seats to compete for a chance at the $500,000 prize pool at MCVI. From the qualifiers, eight players (the winner and runner-up from two tabletop and two FACEIT digital qualifiers on MTGA) will battle it out in the Untapped finals this weekend.

Anton De Smet: Winner of Brussels qualifier

Beja Ricardo: Runner up of Brussels qualifier

Javier Dominguez: Winner of Florence qualifier

Luca Simonato: Runner-up of Florence qualifier

Lino Burgold: FACEIT Qualifier II winner

Thomas Holzinger: FACEIT Qualifier II runner up

José Neves – FACEIT Qualifier I winner

Alex Majlaton – FACEIT Qualifier I runner up

Untapped Coverage

While the Untapped finals aren’t a Mythic Championship, the coverage team makes it seem like it is.

Hosting the stream is MTG guru Riley Knight, along with Reid Duke, Merchant, and Raphael Levy covering the play-by-play during matches. And on the floor during the finals is none other than Tim Willoughby.

The winner of the Red Bull Untapped finals not only gets a sponsored seat at MTG Mythic Championship VI but receives an all-expense-paid trip as well. MCVI takes place in Richmond, VA. from Aug. 8 to 10.

To see who wins the Red Bull Untapped finals, be sure to tune in on Twitch via twitch.tv/redbull, starting at 11am CT.