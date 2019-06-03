Red Bull partners with MTG through Untapped MCQ tournaments

Red Bull is hosting four Magic: The Gathering Mythic Championship Qualifier (MCQ) tournaments in paper form and on MTG Arena to find a player worthy of being featured by them for the MTG Mythic Championship VI in Richmond, Virginia.



By partnering with Wizards of the Coast and FACEIT, Red Bull is seeking to sponsor a Magic: The Gathering player for the upcoming MTG Mythic Championship VI. Qualifying tournaments are taking place in Italy, Belgium, and through MTG Arena. Applications to enter a Red Bull MCQ event are open from June 1 to 10.



The MTG Arena MCQ hosted by FACEIT and Red Bull will take place on June 29 and 30. The MCQ in Florence, Italy (July 6) and Brussels, Belgium (July 7) will be streamed live on Red Bull’s Twitch channel at 2am CT. The winners and runners-up from each of the four MCQs will battle it out in London on Aug. 4 at 12pm CT. The top eight who make it to London will have their hotel and flights compensated.



In total, there are 1,024 open slots between the four Red Bull MCQ tournaments. The MTG Arena tournaments will be fought in best-of-three group stages, followed by single-elimination brackets. The paper form tournaments in Belgium and Florence will feature three rounds of MTG Sealed Modern Horizons, five rounds in the Modern format, and then the top eight.



Each of the MCQ tournaments has a prize pool. The two MTG Arena Red Bull MCQs have a $10,000 prize pool for the top four players. The Magic: The Gathering Red Bull MCQ tournaments in Belgium and Florence, however, have a prize pool of $60,000 for the top 64 players.



Registration for the Red Bull Untapped MTG Mythic Championship VI qualifying tournaments is available from June 1 to 10 on the Untapped FACEIT website.



H/T Red Bull Untapped and FACEIT

