Mythic Championship V playoff highlights and standings

The top eight Magic: The Gathering players from a pool of 68 are ready to battle it out in MTG Arena for $100,000 grand prize, 50 Mythic Points, and an invitation to the Magic World Championship.

MCV day two recap

Day two at MCV was jammed pack with thrilling matches and unbelievable plays as the field of 28 were reduced to the top eight.

Stanislav Cifka: Bant Ramp

Andrea Mengucci: Bant Food

Ken Yukuhiro: Mardu Knights

Gabriel Nassif: Simic Food

William Jensen: Simic Food

Jean Emmanuel Depraz: Bant Golos

Lee Shi Tian: Mono-Red Cavalcade

Javier Dominguez: Gruul Aggro

With the initial meta at MCV featuring over 30% of the field playing Bant Golos, only Deparz’s deck has made it to the playoffs. But that’s just the beginning of the surprises from yesterday’s matches. A full rundown of yesterday’s highlights and standings can be found here.

StanCifka returns to the Magic stage with a Bant Ramp deck designed by him, and Ondřej Stráský and finishes ranked first heading into the playoffs.

Three aggro decks make it to the top eight: Mardu Knights (Yukuhiro), Mono-Red Cavalcade (Lee Shi Tian), and Gruul Aggro (Dominguez).

Six of the top eight players are in the Magic Pro League (MPL) with Tian being the only M20 split division winner to advance to the playoffs.

Three of the top-eight players are in the Magic Hall of Fame: William Jensen, Gabriel Nassif, and Lee Shi Tian.

The action at Mythic Championship V continues today at 11am CT as the top eight battle it out in a double-elimination bracket format.

This article will continue to be updated as the events unfold at day three of Mythic Championship V.