MTG’s Fallout Set to Include Iconic Vault Boy Among Reprints

Wizards of the Coast had no shortage of spoilers for its first-look stream of the Universes Beyond Fallout set. Among the many cards revealed today were some reprints of the most timeless cards of MTG, along with several new cards.

Various reprints come with completely new artwork featuring the iconic Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise.

Vault Boy has become the widely known face of Fallout over the years, a young blond man drawn as a 50’s style cartoon holding his thumb up and smiling. Vault Boy represents the long-lost innocence and naivete of a bygone era, before the apocalyptic nuclear fallout.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1

1 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: TAP: add two colorless mana

A card that needs no introduction, Sol Ring is an absolute Commander staple and a must-have in almost every deck. Vault Boy gives the card a humorous touch by giving his iconic thumbs up before opening the vault and unleashing all kinds of horror to the world.

Nuka-Cola Vending Machine

Nuka-Cola Vending Machine. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3

3 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: 1 TAP: Create a Food token. Whenever you sacrifice a Food, create a tapped Treasure token.

Players of the acclaimed video game Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas will remember the Nuka-Cola Vending Machines found in worn-down abandoned diners. The refreshment vending machine makes its debut in Magic: The Gathering with a very interesting game design. Tapping one mana to create a food token is not bad, but creating a treasure token right after sacrificing said food token is something completely new. The Nuka-Cola Vending Machine will likely see play and help players generate tons of mana, considering all the new ways players can create food tokens.

Command Tower

Command Tower. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: –

– Type: Land

Land Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: TAP: Add one mana of any color in your commander’s color identity.

Similar to Sol Ring, the Command Tower is a card that every deck should run. This unique land generates one mana of any type as long as it’s one of the Commander’s colors. Featured here is Vault Boy on top of an improvised Command Tower made of junk. A Commander deck cannot exist without its most quintessential card.

Crucible of Worlds

Crucible of Worlds. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3

3 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: You may play lands from your graveyard.

Many Commander decks that enjoy graveyard shenanigans include this powerhouse of a card. For three mana, Crucible of Worlds serves as a bridge between the dead and the living, bringing back one land at a time. In this new artwork, Vault Boy is holding up a G.E.C.K. box. Supposedly, inside it is everything humanity would need to rebuild civilization. Crucible of Worlds is a fantastic choice for this illustration.

Wasteland

Wasteland. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: –

– Type: Land

Land Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: TAP: Sacrifice Wasteland: Destroy target nonbasic land.

Similar to the rest of the Vault Boy collection, this new version of Wasteland has a more humorous touch compared to its predecessor. The player can choose between tapping Wasteland for one colorless mana or sacrificing it to destroy an opponent’s nonbasic land. Including Wasteland in the series of Vault Boy cards only makes sense, considering that most locations in Fallout are wastelands.

Intelligence Bobble Head

Intelligence Bobble Head. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 3

3 Type: Artifact

Artifact Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Ability: TAP: Add one mana of any color. 5, TAP: Draw X cards, where X is the number of Bobbleheads you control.

Bobbleheads are collectible items in Fallout often hidden in the most unsuspected places. This Artifact follows the game’s logic by awarding the player for collecting Bobbleheads. The more the player controls on the battlefield, the more cards they will be able to draw.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet. Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 2

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Uncommon

Ability: TAP: Add one mana of any color in your commander’s color identity.

Originally released during the Wilds of Eldraine set and its adjacent commander products, Arcane Signet has quickly become a commander staple. Players can use this mana rock for any color that matches their Commander’s identity. Its comparison to Fallout‘s Pip-Boy device is nothing short of hilarious.

Overall, Universes Beyond promises to be a fun and engaging crossover product with fans of both franchises looking forward to it. Players will be able to enjoy the alternative art cards on as soon as March 8 when the set is scheduled to release.

