MTG Wilds of Eldraine teaser highlights fairy tale Sagas, a Rabbit Unicorn, and more

Guess what is coming during the MTG Wilds of Eldraine spoilers.

Teasers for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Wilds of Eldraine, dropped on Aug. 7 through game designer Mark Rosewater’s Blogatog, featuring wild creature types, legendary Foods, and a new type of token.

In just over a week, players will get the chance to begin evaluating Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) spoilers, which start dropping on Aug. 15. The official launch is scheduled for Sept. 8, and for the first time in years, no cards will rotate out of the Standard format. Leading up to the WOE spoiler season, Rosewater released a variety of teasers through his Blogatog, which included things to expect, rules text, creature types, and card names.

Here’s every Maro teaser from Rosewater’s Tumblr Blogatog.

Things to expect WOE teasers

A few teasers stand out here, like a new type of token and Adventures on a new permanent type. I’m excited to have Adventures back and am nervous as to what the new permanent is. Players can also expect fairy tale Sagas, according to Rosewater, along with a new card that has a “lobotomy effect,” and a new mechanic that batches together older MTG mechanics.

A new type of token

A card that can activate to copy enchantments

Adventure on a new type of permanent

An artifact that has two different artifact subtypes normally associated with artifact tokens

A creature type from Alpha gets a draft archetype

Fairy tale Sagas

Legendary Foods

A new card with a lobotomy effect

A creature with two triggers, one for artifacts entering the battlefield and one for enchantments

A new mechanic that batches together three items that have been in the game since Alpha but never batched before

Rules text WOE teasers

Most of the rules teasers are normal, but a few stand out. Looking at the top 20 cards of your library sounds powerful, along with producing three times that mana amount. And exiling a non-fox creature sounds unique and fun.

“If a permanent entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.”

“Look at the top twenty cards of your library.”

“It produces three times as much of that mana instead.”

“Sacrifice all Reflections you control.”

“Creatures you control with +1/+1 counters on them have all activated abilities of all creature cards exiled with CARDNAME.”

“Have base power and toughness 4/4 and flying.”

“Exile up to one other non-Fox creature”

“Land creatures you control”

Whenever you tap an untapped creature an opponent controls,”

“X is 2 plus the number of cards in your graveyard that are instant cards, sorcery cards, and/or have an Adventure.”

Creature types from WOE teasers

Creature types are always my favorite part of the Maro teasers because I’m a sucker for Typal decks. The creature types for WOE include a Rabbit Unicorn, Elemental Racoon, and Plant Wurm.

Mouse

Rabbit Unicorn

Faerie Shapeshifter

Elf Fox Knight

Giant Archer

Plant Wurm

Elemental Raccoon

Rat Noble

Vedalken Scout

Human Warlock Bard

Card names in WOE teasers

Several card names for the WOE set were dropped by Rosewater, including Three Blind Mice, Candy Grapple, and Food Fight.

Candy Grapple

Charming Scoundrel

Food Fight

Protective Parents

Scream Puff

Stroke of Midnight

A Tale for the Ages

Three Blind Mice

Three Bowls of Porridge

Up the Beanstalk

All Wilds of Eldraine spoilers are slated to start on Aug. 15 through the debut stream at 12pm CT on Twitch.

