MTG Wilds of Eldraine prices spike after Standard showcased at World Championship

The Standard Magic: The Gathering format was showcased at the World Championship this past weekend, causing a solid spike in Wilds of Eldraine and other Standard legal card prices on the secondary market throughout the week of Sept. 25 to 29.

The first new MTG-organized play season came to an end with the 2023 Magic World Championship last weekend. Standard Constructed was the feature format, along with Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Draft. A big announcement was also made regarding the future of the Standard format as it enters phase two. Following the World Championship, card prices of Standard-legal cards featured at Worlds began to increase throughout the week, with WOE showcasing the largest price spikes from all the sets that are legal to play in the format, according to MTGGoldfish.

Virtue of Loyalty | Image via WotC Virtue of Persistence | Image via WotC Agatha’s Soul Cauldron | Image via WotC

Virtue of Loyalty: Up 30 percent to around $12

Up 30 percent to around $12 Virtue of Strength: Up 22 percent to around $6

Up 22 percent to around $6 Lord Skitter, Sewer King: Up 22 percent to around a $1

Up 22 percent to around a $1 Mosswood Dreadknight: Up 18 percent to around $2.50

Up 18 percent to around $2.50 Virtue of Persistence: Up 14 percent to around $15

Up 14 percent to around $15 Restless Cottage: Up 16 percent to around $1.25

Up 16 percent to around $1.25 Sleep-Cursed Faerie: Up 18 percent to just over $1

Up 18 percent to just over $1 Questing Druid: Up 11 percent to around $5

Up 11 percent to around $5 Eriette of the Charmed Apple: Up seven percent to around $7

Up seven percent to around $7 Virtue of Knowledge: Up seven percent to around $8

Up seven percent to around $8 Agatha’s Soul Cauldron: Up four percent to around $50

Up four percent to around $50 Blossoming Tortoise: Up three percent to around $7

Many of the WOE cards were featured in decks that made it to the top eight at MTG Worlds. But it wasn’t just cards from Wilds of Eldraine that increased in price after getting showcased at the World Championship. Faerie Mastermind from March of the Machine, for example, rose from $6 to $11 leading up to Worlds, and has settled at $10.

Hallowed Haunting | Image via WotC Farewell | Image via WotC

Sheoldred’s Edict (ONE) : Up 14 percent to around $3.5

: Up 14 percent to around $3.5 Mirrex (ONE) : Up 10 percent to around $3

: Up 10 percent to around $3 Hallowed Haunting (VOW) : Up 10 percent to around $17

: Up 10 percent to around $17 Bloodthirsty Adversary (MID) : Up 14 percent to around $4.50

: Up 14 percent to around $4.50 Weaver of Harmony (NEO ): Up 26 percent to around $3

): Up 26 percent to around $3 Farewell (NEO) : Up eight percent to around $11

: Up eight percent to around $11 Topiary Stomper (SNC): Up 11 percent to around $2.50

Phase two of improving the Standard format focuses on promoting the format through organized play for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. As the format potentially increases in popularity, players should expect price increases from cards that are instrumental in top-tier meta decks.

The next Standard-legal set release will take place on Nov. 17, featuring Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Meanwhile, MTG Commander players have the release of Doctor Who taking place on Oct. 13 to look forward to.

About the author