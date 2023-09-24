MTG Standard announcement at Worlds leans into stage two of improving format

Director of Magic: The Gathering organized play programs, William “Huey” Jensen, dropped phase two of improving the Standard format at the 2023 MTG World Championship, which focuses on competitive play.

The Standard format changed dramatically at the end of the 2022-2023 season, with fall rotation getting delayed a year, followed up with bans intended to keep the format exciting, healthy, and fun, according to Jensen. Based on the diversity of Standard decks in the top eight and at the 2023 Magic World Championship, it seems phase one of improving the format has been successful.

But that was just the start. Phase two of improving the Standard format involves supporting organized play, from local game stores to the big stage at Pro Tours.

Starting in February with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, local game stores will begin running weekly WotC-sponsored events through the return of Standard Showdown. First introduced in 2016, the Standard Showdown is a weekly program featuring the Standard format. Rewards for competing in the weekly program include promo cards for that event alongside other prizes.

Store Championships are also changing, featuring only Standard Constructed play, allowing players at a local level to qualify for tournaments like Regional Qualifiers and the Pro Tour. WotC will also have specific promos for Store Championship top finishers, along with other prizes. The final rounds of Regional Championship Qualifiers for the 2023-2024 season will take place at local game stores from January to March, showcasing the Standard Constructed format.

Standard continues to get love through the 2023-2024 season through a special 75K Standard Constructed tournament at MagicCon Chicago, which runs from Feb. 23 to 25. Players will have the chance to cash out big while also potentially earning a Pro Tour invite. The 75K Standard event is also the first large event focused on the MTG format “in some time,” according to Jensen.

Regional Championship tournaments will feature the Standard Constructed format, along with global Regional Championship tournaments following the Pro Tour Outlaws of Thunder Junction, which will be released during the second quarter of 2024. It will also feature Standard as the main format alongside Draft.

All changes to MTG organized play will go into effect for the 2023-2024 season, starting at the first of the year.

