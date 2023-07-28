How MTG Standard Rotation 2023 works for tabletop and Arena

Big changes are coming to Magic: The Gathering during the fall of 2023 as Wizards of the Coast implements new Standard rotation rules with the launch of Wilds of Eldraine that will affect both digital and tabletop players.

The Standard format features the newest cards within MTG and typically contained up to eight sets prior to rotation. With the release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set for September 2023, Standard rotation will change forever.

All MTG 2023 Standard Rotation changes for Arena and tabletop

Instead of four MTG sets rotating out of the Standard format like usual, no sets will rotate during Magic’s fall rotation of 2023. The only format to have a Standard rotation take place this year is Alchemy through MTG: Arena, in which eight Magic sets are rotating out of the digital format.

MTG Standard Rotation tabletop

The changes made to MTG Standard Rotation through tabletop gameplay were put into place in order to boost the format, according to game designer Aaron Forsythe. All sets that were slated to rotate out with the launch of WOE will remain within the format and won’t rotate out until the fall of 2024.

MTG Standard sets staying until 2024

The following sets are MTG Standard-legal until at least September 2024:

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Streets of New Capenna

MTG Standard Roation digital

Both digital platforms—MTG: Online and MTG: Arena—will follow the same rules for Standard Rotation as the tabletop platform. The exception comes with the digital-only Alchemy format, which will be seeing some changes this September.

The Alchemy format in MTG Arena includes Standard sets, along with non-Standard legal Magic sets like Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate. With the launch of WOE, eight sets in total will rotate out of the Alchemy format.

MTG Arena Alchemy sets rotating in September 2023

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Alchemy: Innistrad

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Alchemy: Kamigawa

Streets of New Capenna

Alchemy: New Capenna

Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate

A digital launch of WOE with sets rotation out of the MTG Arena Alchemy format is scheduled for Sept. 5. No Magic cards will rotate out of the Standard format through tabletop or digital gameplay in 2023.

