MTG Tibalt returns via new Alchemy planeswalker card

The upcoming Magic: The Gathering release of Innistrad: Alchemy A22 will include a five-mana Tiblat planeswalker card, hellbent on supporting Mono-Red and devils that like to burn it all down.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 9, Innistrad: Alchemy A22 will include a total of 63 new MTG Arena digital-only cards. The new supplemental set also drops with the launch of the Alchemy format and will include Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor. The infamous planeswalker known for causing trouble is a Mono-Red five drop, revealed today by Stephen “Crokeyz” Croke on Twitter.

Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor

Image via WotC

CMC : 3RR

: 3RR Type : Legendary Planeswalker—Tibalt

: Legendary Planeswalker—Tibalt Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Starting Loyalty : Three

: Three Plus-one : Add RR and Draft a card from Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor’s spellbook, then exile it. Until the end of turn, you may cast that card.

: Add RR and Draft a card from Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor’s spellbook, then exile it. Until the end of turn, you may cast that card. Plus-one : Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor deals three damage to target creature or planeswalker unless its controller has Tiblat deal three damage to them. If they do, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

: Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor deals three damage to target creature or planeswalker unless its controller has Tiblat deal three damage to them. If they do, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card. Minus-X: Create “X” Red devil creature tokens with ” When this creature dies, it deals one damage to any target.

Within Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor’s A22 spellbook, there are a total of 15 cards:

Chained Brute

Charmbreaker Devils

Forge Devil

Frenzied Devils

Havoc Jester

Hellrider

Hobblefiend

Pitchburn Devils

Sin Prodder

Tibalt’s Rager

Torch Fiend

Brimstone Vandal

Devil’s Play

Five mana is typically too high of a cost within Mono-Red builds, but it’s possible that Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor can still slot in the main deck due to the value he can produce each turn. And as an added bonus, the A22 Tibalt planeswalker can produce any number of devil tokens, unlike Burn Down the House, which can only produce three.

Players can test out the value of Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor with the release of Innistrad: Alchemy on Dec. 9 via MTG Arena.