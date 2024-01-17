MTG Suspected Skeletons fuel sacrifice strategies and tutor

Showcasing the new Magic: The Gathering mechanic Case within Murders at Karlov Manor is a two-drop Saga called Case of the Stashed Skeleton, slotting into sacrifice decks with the added bonus of tutor.

Taking out a suspect to gain an advantage fits the Rakdos guild way of life in the MTG Multiverse, especially if the suspect is a skeleton. Day two of Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) spoilers on Jan. 17 dropped a Case/Saga called Case of the Stashed Skeleton, tapping into the murder mystery flavor of the Standard-legal set while potentially improving one of the best decks in the format.

MTG Case of the Stashed Skeleton explained

Case of the Stashed Skeleton. Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast added several new flavorful mechanics to Magic through the MKM set, from targeting a creature as a Suspect to solving a Case through a Saga. Both of these mechanics are in Case of the Stashed Skeleton, potentially replacing Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia within Rakdos Sacrifice Standard decks.

Mana cost : 1B

: 1B Type : Enchantment—Case

: Enchantment—Case Rarity : Rare

: Rare Chapter one : When this Case enters the battlefield, create a 2/1 Black skeleton creature token and Suspect it (it has Menace and can’t block).

: When this Case enters the battlefield, create a 2/1 Black skeleton creature token and Suspect it (it has Menace and can’t block). Chapter two : To Solve—You control no Suspected skeletons (if unsolved, solve at the beginning of your end step).

: To Solve—You control no Suspected skeletons (if unsolved, solve at the beginning of your end step). Chapter three: Solved—Pay 1B, Sacrifice this Case to search your library for a card, put it into your hand, then shuffle. Activate only as a Sorcery.

One of the unique aspects of Case cards is that they don’t follow the exact rules of a Saga. A Case card can remain on the battlefield, even after it has been solved. This allows for synergies with Enchantments, and with Case of the Stashed Skeleton, you can wait to pay the activated ability of the solved third Chapter. The Case of Stashed Skeleton also synergies with sacrifice themes, encouraging you to get rid of the Suspected skeleton so you can solve the case and Tutor.

Demonic Tutor (Mystery booster art). Image via WotC

Case of the Stashed Skeleton is partially a delayed Demonic Tutor that also provides board presence on Curve. Having a 2/1 creature with Menace that can attack on turn three and then get sacrificed to fuel synergies in your deck is strong. You can then pay 1B at any time to tutor any card from your library, which also triggers any sacrifice synergies you may have in play.

Test out Case of the Stashed Skeleton during MTG Prerelease events that start on Feb. 2. Or wait to explore the Case further when Murders at Karlov Manor drops into MTG Arena and MTGO on Feb. 6.