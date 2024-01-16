How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM

Sagas have a new Magic: The Gathering mechanic within the Standard-legal set, Murders at Karlov Manor, featuring a Case for you to solve.

Wizards of the Coast went all-in on murder mystery themes within Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM), showcasing new MTG mechanics from you assigning Suspects to having your creatures enter the battlefield Disguised. Sagas have often showcased new mechanics, with Transforming Sagas from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty being my favorite. But the new Case mechanic in MKM can potentially become a personal favorite.

Solving a Case on Sagas in MKM, explained

Deadly Complication. Image via WotC

Each of the Sagas in MKM is an active case getting solved on the plane of Ravnica. The first Chapter within a Murders at Karlov Manor Saga is always active but may only activate once depending on the chapter’s ability.

Case definition: Solve the Case to advance onto Chapter Three. All Enchantment Sagas solved have a Case Solved helper token placed on top of the card so that opponents know the conditions of Chapter Two were met.

Chapter two is all about solving the Case. Each Saga has different requirements needed to solve the Case. Solving the Case when Chapter Two becomes active essentially bumps you to Chapter Three. If the Case isn’t solved, you will have to wait until the beginning of your end step for it to get Solved.

Case of the Filched Falcon Saga | Image via WotC

Solving the Case has you advance to Chapter Three. Some Sagas, like Case of the Filched Falcon, have a third Chapter that doesn’t need to get activated right away. This allows you to keep an Enchantment on the battlefield if it matters or you can pay the activated ability cost to trigger the ability.

Case Solved token | Image via WotC

Example of Solving a Case in MTG

Case of the Ransacked Lab Saga | Image via WotC

Sometimes keeping an MKM Saga on the battlefield is beneficial. The Saga, Case of the Ransacked Lab, showcases this feature with Chapter One reducing the cost of Instant and Sorcery spells by one. Solving the Case requires casting four or more Instant and Sorcery spells that turn or waiting until the beginning of your end step.

Chapter three of Ransacked Lab has the reward of drawing a card each time you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell. The Enchantment doesn’t get exiled after Chapter Three, which is new. Within spells matter builds that include the Magic color Blue, Case of the Ransacked Lab is a powerful three-drop.