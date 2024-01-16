Category:
MTG
TCG

How Cases work on Sagas in MTG’s new expansion, MKM

Solve the Case to skip a Chapter in Sagas.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 01:00 pm
Magical tape blocking off a scene of a crime on Ravnica in MTG
Scene of the Crime | Image via WotC

Sagas have a new Magic: The Gathering mechanic within the Standard-legal set, Murders at Karlov Manor, featuring a Case for you to solve

Wizards of the Coast went all-in on murder mystery themes within Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM), showcasing new MTG mechanics from you assigning Suspects to having your creatures enter the battlefield Disguised. Sagas have often showcased new mechanics, with Transforming Sagas from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty being my favorite. But the new Case mechanic in MKM can potentially become a personal favorite. 

Solving a Case on Sagas in MKM, explained

Teysa on the floor in Ravnica
Deadly Complication. Image via WotC

Each of the Sagas in MKM is an active case getting solved on the plane of Ravnica. The first Chapter within a Murders at Karlov Manor Saga is always active but may only activate once depending on the chapter’s ability. 

  • Case definition: Solve the Case to advance onto Chapter Three. All Enchantment Sagas solved have a Case Solved helper token placed on top of the card so that opponents know the conditions of Chapter Two were met. 
Chapter two is all about solving the Case. Each Saga has different requirements needed to solve the Case. Solving the Case when Chapter Two becomes active essentially bumps you to Chapter Three. If the Case isn’t solved, you will have to wait until the beginning of your end step for it to get Solved. 

A mysterious cage that is now empty but is working
Case of the Filched Falcon Saga | Image via WotC

Solving the Case has you advance to Chapter Three. Some Sagas, like Case of the Filched Falcon, have a third Chapter that doesn’t need to get activated right away. This allows you to keep an Enchantment on the battlefield if it matters or you can pay the activated ability cost to trigger the ability. 

Case Solved token
Case Solved token | Image via WotC

Example of Solving a Case in MTG

A ransacked room with electricity flowing
Case of the Ransacked Lab Saga | Image via WotC

Sometimes keeping an MKM Saga on the battlefield is beneficial. The Saga, Case of the Ransacked Lab, showcases this feature with Chapter One reducing the cost of Instant and Sorcery spells by one. Solving the Case requires casting four or more Instant and Sorcery spells that turn or waiting until the beginning of your end step. 

Chapter three of Ransacked Lab has the reward of drawing a card each time you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell. The Enchantment doesn’t get exiled after Chapter Three, which is new. Within spells matter builds that include the Magic color Blue, Case of the Ransacked Lab is a powerful three-drop.

All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Image of buildings in MTG Ravnica plane
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks
Jan 16, 2024
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Massacre Girl leaning up against Ravnica wall holding knives
Category:
MTG
MTG
MTG Wither mechanic returns to Standard through Legendary Massacre Girl
Jan 16, 2024
MTG's Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Izoni holding a spider egg while surrounded by spiders
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG’s Evidence mechanic: How collecting Evidence works in MKM
Jan 16, 2024
How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work
Agrus Kos examining a crime scene and assigning suspects
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Suspect mechanic and Suspected creatures work
Jan 16, 2024
How Disguise works in MTG's Murders at Karlov Manor
Etrata standing above gathering on Ravnica
Category:
MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How Disguise works in MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor
Jan 16, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.