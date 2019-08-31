MTG spoiler season for Throne of Eldraine launches on Labor Day

The highly anticipated set in Magic: The Gathering, Throne of Eldraine, will begin its spoiler season on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Wizards of the Coast has been dropping hints as to when the spoilers for Throne of Eldraine would begin, with the most recent coming from the head of design Mark Rosewater. These speculations were confirmed after MTG tweeted a clip announcing a live stream reveal to take place on Sept. 4, via MTG Twitch TV.

ToE will feature a fairy tale and Camelot theme within its design, according to Rosewater. This includes a new planeswalker (Oko) being introduced and a gingerbread man likely named Gingerbrute. Also expected within the Throne of Eldraine set are the Rowan twins, with a confirmation of a new Rowan Kenrith planeswalker card.

The new fall set is expected to shake up the current Standard meta since its release occurs at the same time as rotation. Dropping down to five sets in Standard, the new meta will include Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, Core Set 2020, and Throne of Eldraine. Sets that are leaving Standard include Ixalan, Rivals of Ixalan, Dominaria, and M19.

The MTG set Throne of Eldraine is set to release via tabletop on Oct. 4, with a pre-release weekend event taking place Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. Digitally, ToE will release via MTG Arena and MTGO on Sept. 26.