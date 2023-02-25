MTG Pioneer cards continue to spike in price after Pro Tour Phyrexia

The winning deck played by Reid Duke at Pro Tour Phyrexia has resulted in several Magic: The Gathering cards increasing dramatically in price on the secondary market.

Card price increases on the secondary market are common, especially after a non-meta deck wins a major tournament. Initial MTG card price spikes took place directly after Duke won Pro Tour Phyrexia with his Izzet Creativity Pioneer deck, showcasing Indomitable Creativity. Almost a week has passed since the win, and card prices are still on the rise for some of the deck’s biggest winners.

Fable of the Mirror Breaker, a popular Enchantment Saga in formats like Standard, Pioneer, and Modern hasn’t decreased in price at all. The NEO Saga rose by 13 percent after the Pro Tour and has continued to rise, priced at around $23. And Worldspine Wurm has risen to almost $16 since the tournament, once priced at around $10.

Indomitable Creativity, prior to the Pro Tour, was valued at around $18. Since the tournament, the Sorcery spell spiked at $36 but has since dipped slightly to around $32.50, where it is expected to stabilize. Skrelv, Defector Mite has also leveled off for now, rising from $5 to around $10.

Other weekly MTG cards rising in price

The winning decks from Pro Tour Phyrexia weren’t the only thing driving prices up at the end of Feb. Misery’s Shadow from BRO rose around 20 percent this past week to around $2 while Vraska, Betrayal’s Sting from ONE increased to around $16.50.

Several MTG cards from older sets also spiked in price this week, with five gaining over 20 percent in value.

Mycosynth Golem from Fifth Dawn: priced at around $43

Imp’s Mischief from Planar Chaos: priced at around $26

Archangel of Thune from M14: priced at $24

Polluted Bonds from Shadowmoor: priced at around $23

Waves of Aggression from Eventide: priced at around $21

Lands like Boseju, Who Endures are still on the rise, up around 10 percent to $37, along with Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire, which has risen to almost $6. Artifacts are on the rise, too, with Staff of Compleation increasing to around $6.50 this week and Portal to Phyrexia reaching a price of around $22.