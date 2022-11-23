MTG Optimus Prime Hero and other Transfomer cards shatter singles prices

Optimus Prime, Hero Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader Megatron, Tyrant Megatron, Destructive Force Ratchet, Field Medic Ratchet, Rescue Racer s Goldbug, Humanity’s Ally Goldbug, Scrappy Scout Ultra Magnus Tactician Ultra Magnus, Armored Carrier

With the release of The Brothers’ War, shattered glass foil Transformer Optimus Prime, Hero is making waves through a sale price at over $1,000 for the Magic: The Gathering Universe Beyond card.

Wizards of the Coast tested the waters with MTG Universe Beyond products for The Brothers’ War, slotting Transformer cards into set and collector booster packs. Within collector booster packs, only a small number of Transformer cards featured a foil-shattered glass treatment. The odds of pulling a foil-shattered glass Universe Beyond Transformer are low, with only around 12 percent of all BRO collector boosters containing one. There are a possible 14 MTG double-faced Transformer cards.

Players and collectors who have been lucky enough to pull an MTG Transformer card from BRO booster packs are attempting to sell them as singles on the secondary market, with a foil-shattered glass Optimus Prime, Hero getting listed on TCGPlayer for almost $1,400.

And he isn’t the only Autobot or Decepticon that’s potentially worth money. Several Universe Beyond Transformers cards that have a foil-shattered glass treatment have singles prices listed at over $100, according to MTGStocks.

Optimus Prime, Hero: $300 to $2,000

Ratchet, Field Medic: $380 to $475

Cyclonus, the Saboteur: $370

Prowl, Stoic Strategist: $285 to $320

Goldbug, Humanity’s Ally: $195 to $400

Slicer, Hired Muscle: $115 to 330

Ultra Magnus, Tactician: $60 to $900

Prices for the MTG Transformer cards are likely to fluctuate heavily for the next few weeks as the secondary market determines how many of these Universe Beyond cards with a shattered glass treatment were discovered.

Players who don’t care about what a Magic card is worth but want the foil-shattered glass Transformers can find Japanese versions of Optimus Prime, Hero on eBay for $20 to $30.