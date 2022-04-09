MTG New Capenna spoiler Errant, Street Artist copies a copy in the name of art and crime

As lovers of art, the Maestros ensure there's an abundance of copies to go around.

Each demon lord crime family within the upcoming Standard-legal Streets of New Capanna set has its own unique Magic: The Gathering mechanic, with Errant, Street Artist taking copying spells via Casualty to a whole new level for the Maestros family.

The MTG color Black is the dominant color within the Maestros New Capenna crime family. But the family isn’t afraid to tap into the color Blue, making copies of Instant and Sorcery spells that have already been copied via the new Streets of New Capennna (SNC) mechanic, Casualty. Errant, Street Artist is unique in design, with only Bonded Fetch coming close to it. The human rogue is more than a Defender with Haste and Flash, having the potential to become a powerful enabler of Casualty shenanigans across multiple Magic formats.

Errant, Street Artist

Image via WotC

Mana value : U

: U Type : Legendary Creature—Human Rogue

: Legendary Creature—Human Rogue Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 0/3

: 0/3 Keywords : Flash, Defender, and Haste

: Flash, Defender, and Haste Ability: Pay 1U and Tap—Copy a target spell you control that wasn’t cast. You may choose new targets for the copy.

The Casualty mechanic is found on non-creature spells within the SNC set. It requires players to sacrifice a creature with a specific power to copy the Instant or Sorcery the mechanic is on. Errant, Street Artist can then step in via Flash and activate her ability via Haste, creating an additional copy of the copy while ensuring it can have a new target.

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary is an ideal target for Errant, Street Artist’s copy shenanigans within the MTG Standard format. And with the return of Mill in Standard, Cut Your Losses in conjunction with the human rogue copying artist is essentially lethal.

Players can test the New Capenna Casualty mechanic and Errant, Street Artist at the start of prerelease events on April 22. The digital release of SNC will take place on April 28, followed by the global tabletop launch on April 29.