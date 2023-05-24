MTG Lord of the Rings teaser drops with Second Breakfast, a legendary horse, and more

Sticking to tradition, game designer Mark “Maro” Rosewater dropped over two dozen The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth hints through his Magic: the Gathering “Maro’s teaser list” on May 23 leading up to the official start of spoiler season for the Universes Beyond set.

Wizards of the Coast is spicing up MTG summer play with a special Universes Beyond release. Instead of launching just Commander Precon decks, like Warhammer 40,000 and the upcoming Doctor Who Universes Beyond decks, WotC designed an entire Modern-legal set through The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR).

Starting on May 30, LTR spoilers will start dropping. Some cards have already been shown through the WotC “first look” and additional scene cards for Bilbo’s birthday. Despite all of the previews shown already, Maro’s MTG Lord of the Rings teaser list confirms there are still a bunch of hot LTR spoilers slated to drop in the coming weeks.

All Maro teasers for MTG Lord of the Rings spoilers

Similar to Maro teaser lists for Standard sets, the LTR list contains “things to expect,” “rules text showing up on cards,” “legendary creature types,” and “card names from the set.” As Lord of the Rings spoilers drop, we’ll update the Maro teaser list with the actual card.

Things to expect in LTR set

Five different card types get the legendary supertype

A decently sized “legendary matters” theme

New non-mana ward costs

A mechanic returns but now references a different creature type

A card that makes a Smaug creature token

Two three-color and one four-color legendary creature to go along with the five-color one already previewed

A lot of one-of “creature type matters” cards

A mechanic returns that I had to fight tooth and nail to get into the set it premiered in

A new creature type gets its own Equip cost

Some counters in the set: Burden, Deathtouch, First Strike, Hope, Indestructible, Influence, Lifelink, Lore, Stun, Verse, Vigilance, and +1/+1.

Rules text on LTR cards

“Whenever you attack with Merry and another legendary creature,”

“Then create a Food token for each creature you control.”

“Remove an indestructible counter from Arwen:”

“Copy any number of target instant and/or sorcery spells.”

“Whenever you draw a card during an opponent’s turn, create a 1/1 blue Tentacle creature token.”

“Whenever a creature an opponent control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Legolas.”

“Target opponent gains control of target Horse you control.”

“When this ability resolves for the third time this turn, Gimli fights up to one target creature you don’t control.”

“You may pay zero rather than pay the equip cost of the first equip ability you activate during each of your turns.”

Whenever you put one or more counters on Aragorn, put one of each of those kinds of counters on up to one other target creature.”

MTG Legendary creature type lines in LTR

Legendary Creature—Avatar Demon

Legendary Creature—Bird Noble

Legendary Creature—Halfling Knight

Legendary Creature—Halfling Soldier

Legendary Creature—Horse

Legendary Creature—Kraken

Legendary Creature—Nymph

Legendary Creature—Spirit Noble

Legendary Creature—Spider Demon

Legendary Creature—Wraith Noble

MTG card names in LTR set

Birthday Escape

Breaking of the Fellowship

Fear, Fire, Foes!

Grond, the Gatebreaker

Horses of the Bruinen

Lembas

One Ring to Rule Them All

Oliphaunt

Second Breakfast

There and Back Again

Official LTR spoilers begin on May 30, followed by Prerelease events starting on June 16. The digital launch of the MTG Lord of the Rings Modern-legal set will take place on June 20 and a global release is scheduled for June 23.

