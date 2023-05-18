Foil variants dip slightly leading up to MTG Lord of the Rings spoilers and launch.

Wizards of the Coast has expanded Universes Beyond through Warhammer 40,000 Commander preconstructed decks, paving the way for future IP collaborations.

Featuring four MTG Commander Precon decks, the Warhammer 40,000 Universes Beyond release was a resounding success for WotC. Each preconstructed deck contained 42 new cards, along with reprints. Unlike the upcoming release of Doctor Who Commander Precon decks, WotC had two versions of each preconstructed deck—one regular and one collector’s edition containing a Surge foil treatment.

Rather than chasing high-priced MTG foil variants through booster packs, players only needed to purchase a collector’s edition Precon. WotC, however, returned to the booster pack foil chase for Doctor Who. Whether this decision will impact MTG single sales on the secondary market remains to be seen at time of writing. But it’s clear the two Commander Precon versions worked for the Warhammer 40,000 collector’s edition Precons, with prices maintaining their value months after the MTG set was released.

Prices of MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks are subject to change. All prices are based on secondary market values from TCGPlayer, Card Kingdom, and MTGGoldfish. Updates will take place following the release of LTR and the Doctor Who Commander decks.

Most expensive Warhammer 40K Commander cards

Previews of upcoming MTG Universes Beyond Commander decks were shown at MagicCon Minneapolis, featuring art for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set, and the four Doctor Who Commander Precon decks. Prices of Warhammer 40,000 cards began to decrease slightly following the previews, whereas they were on an upward trend before MagicCon Minneapolis.

Sealed Warhammer 40K Commander Precon decks

A complete collection of the four Warhammer 40,000 preconstructed decks are priced at around $200 to $210, while the collector versions are valued at $640 to $670 for all four Precons.

Necron Dynasties collector edition: $200 to $241

Forces of the Imperium collector edition: $164 to $203

Tyranid Swarm collector edition: $174 to $188

The Ruinous Powers collector edition: $$138 to $180

Necron Dynasties: $82 to $84

Forces of the Imperium: $49 to $60

Tyranid Swarm: $$54 to $57

The Ruinous Powers: $52 to $53

Surge foil Warhammer 40K Commander card prices

Surge foil singles prices of Warhammer 40,000 cards had a price spike prior to the release of ONE. Prices then returned to values slightly above previous prices, which then increased again at the beginning of May. Following LTR and Doctor Who previews, the value of most Warhammer 40,000 Surge foil singles began to decrease slightly again.

One Warhammer 40,000 Surge foil card that didn’t dip in price was Caged Sun. The Artifact increased in price by over 500 percent during the middle of May, skyrocketing from a $5 card to over $20.

Card prices may vary from site to site, depending on condition and availability.

Shadow in the Warp: $50 to $72

Triumph of Saint Katherine: $40 to $55

Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph: $35 to $50

Sceptre of Eternal Glory: $27 to $32

Mawloc: $27 to $31

Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch: $19 to $31

Caged Sun: $27 to $30

Chaos Defiler $27 to $33

And They Shall Know No Fear: $20 to $27

The Red Terror: $16 to $25

Biophagus: $17 to $25

Bloodthirster: $25 to $37

Convergence of Dominion: $25

Biotransference: $22 to $24

Celestine, the Living Saint: $21 to $27

The Golden Throne: $20 to $32

Blood for the Blood God!: $19 to $23

Poxwalkers: $16 to $20

Herald’s Horn: $15 to $16

Sol Ring: $15

Non-foil Warhammer 40K Commander card prices

Prices on non-foil Warhammer 40,000 cards didn’t fare as well as cards with a Surge foil treatment. But a few remain valued above $10.

Shadow in the Warp: $17

Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch: $15

And They Shall Know No Fear: $13

The Red Terror: $12

Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph: $10

Biophagus: $10

All images via WotC.

