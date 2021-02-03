MTG Kaldheim cards worth money so far

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Valki, God of Lies Goldspan Dragon Esika, God of the Tree Tergrid, God of Fright Tyvar Kell The World Tree Orvar, the All-Form Halvar, God of Battle

A new Standard-legal Magic: The Gathering set, Kaldheim, has launched and is shaking up card prices in multiple formats.

Containing a total of 285 cards, Kaldheim (KHM) is a Viking themed Norse-inspired set. Tribal decks like Deathtouch and Elves are possible in Standard and Limited formats once again with the launch of KHM. And a large number of legendary creatures within the set have Commander players hyped for the future. Returning mechanics include Snow and Changeling, along with new ones like Foretell and Boast.

From Gods and Dragons to a Phyrexian Praetor, here are the KHM cards worth money so far.

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Rated as one of the most potent KHM cards, Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider slots right into Mono-Green Food decks within the Standard format. As a legendary creature, Vorinclex has established itself as a Phyrexian Preator to watch out for in the Commander format. Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider has also found a home in Fynn, the Fangbearer EDH decks, and Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice. Priced at around $38, Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider is the highest valued KHM card to date.

Valki, God of Lies

Valki, God of Lies is a Modal Double-Faced card with Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor on the backside. Valki has already found a home in one of the most potent Standard Constructed decks, Dimir Rogues. The god of lies is also a commander to build around in the EDH format and has been included in the Esika, God of the Tree Commander deck as well. Valki, God of Lies is priced at around $30 and should retain its value for now.

Goldspan Dragon

Goldspan Dragon is fun to play in the Standard format—and it’s powerful, too. Arguably one of the best-designed KHM cards, the dragon has found homes in other Magic formats like Commander and Brawl. Just a week after the set’s digital release via MTG Arena, Goldspan Dragon has slotted itself into Izzet Control, Mono-Red Aggro, Gruul Adventures, and Temur Ramp Standard decks. In Commander, the dragon is seeing gameplay via the Magda, Brazen Outlaw build. Valued at around $17, Goldspan Dragon has the potential to increase in price over time.

Esika, God of the Tree

Commander has become one of the most popular Magic formats to play in and it’s driven up the value of Esika, God of the Tree. Valued at around $16, Esika, God of the Tree commands her own five color build in EDH. If a legendary Standard build becomes popular, her price could rise above $20.

Tergrid, God of Fright

Tergrid, God of Fright feeds off opponents discarding and sacrificing permanents. She’s a solid KHM legendary creature to build around in the Commander format. Tergrid hasn’t seen too much play in Standard yet, but she might due to being a Modal Double-Faced card with a powerful Artifact on her backside. Right now, Tergrid, God of Fright has a value of around $12.

Tyvar Kell

Elf tribal decks in Magic obtained a solid planeswalker with the release of KHM via Tyvar Kell. Most played in Commander at the moment, there’s room in Standard for Tyvar to possibly thrive as well. Poison decks using Fynn, the Fangbearer have included Tyvar, as have Golgari elf tribal builds. The planeswalker has also slotted nicely into the Harald, King of Skemfar Brawl build. Priced at around $12, Tyvar Kell has room to grow in value and shouldn’t drop too far below $10 should it fall flat.

The World Tree

Similar to Esika, God of the Tree, The World Tree slots right into five color decks in Standard and Commander. Seeing gameplay only in EDH for the moment, The World Tree is priced at around $9. With much of the Standard meta still getting worked out, it’s possible that The World Tree will grow in value over the coming weeks.

Orvar, the All-Form

Orvar, the All-Form has numerous jank possibilities in the Standard format. But the Shapeshifter is worth money in Magic due to its versatility as a commander and playable Changeling in EDH. Priced at around $9, Orvar, the All-Form should retain its value over time.

Halvar, God of Battle

Halvar, God of Battle is a Modal Double-Face God in KHM that’s slotted into Mono-White Aggro in Standard and numerous Commander builds. Priced at around $9, Halvar will likely only grow in value if Mono-White Aggro performs well at a competitive level in Standard. Esika, God of the Tree is the most popular Commander build that Halvar, God of Battle is getting played in. It’s also getting slotted into EDH decks like Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist, Syr Gwyn, Hero of Ashvale, and Akiri, Fearless Voyager.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.