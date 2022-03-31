MTG Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Streets of New Capenna spoiler taps into go-wide strategies

Each of the five Magic: The Gathering demon crime lords that run the New Capenna city are legendary creatures within the upcoming Streets of New Capenna set, with Jetmir, Nexus of Revels having a cat demon creature type.

The release of Streets of New Capenna (SNC) will take Magic players to a new plane within the Multiverse, showcasing mobster and noir themes built around five demon crime families and a magic elixir called Halo. The Cabaretti family is known for its extravagant parties and lifestyle within the MTG colors Red, Green, and White—with Green as the focus. Running the family is a cat demon named Jetmir, whose legendary card was revealed today via The Command Zone.

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

CMC : 1RGW

: 1RGW Type : Legendary Creature—Cat Demon

: Legendary Creature—Cat Demon Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 5/4

: 5/4 First ability : Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have Vigilance as long as you control three or more creatures

: Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have Vigilance as long as you control three or more creatures Second ability : Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Trample as long as you control six or more creatures

: Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Trample as long as you control six or more creatures Third ability: Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have Double Strike as long as you control nine or more creatures

The cat demon Jetmir, Nexus of Revels captures the flavor of the Cabaretti family by increasing in power via an increase in creatures you control on the battlefield. Green is the primary color for the Cabaretti, according to creative producer Laren Bond, focusing on a creature theme and go-wide strategies.

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels counts himself when adding up the number of creatures on the battlefield that scales in power with each creature added, via either tokens or creature spells. Going wide with a total of nine creatures is hard, considering the number of board wipes within the Standard format, but not impossible.

The cat demon legendary creature will likely see gameplay within the Commander format, and depending on how much support the Naya MTG colors get in Limited, Jetmir, Nexus of Revels has a solid amount of potential to pop off within the SNC Limited format.

Players can test out Jetmir, Nexus of Revels with the digital launch of SNC on April 28 and at pre-release events starting on April 22.