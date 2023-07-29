MTG Enchanting Tales spoilers weaken Commander Masters reprint singles value

Wizards of the Coast dropped Wilds of Eldranine spoilers on July 28 at MagicCon Barcelona, which included two Commander Master Enchantment Magic: The Gathering reprints that have since significantly dropped in price.

Scheduled to kick off the MTG 2023-2024 season in Sept. is the next Standard-legal set, Wilds of Eldraine (WOE). The set includes a bonus sheet, similar to sheets from Standard-legal sets like The Brothers’ War and Strixhaven: School of Mages. The bonus sheet is called Enchanting Tales, as the WOE set has an overall Enchantment theme. And spoilers from the Enchanting Tales bonus sheet included a reprint of Doubling Season, along with Smothering Tithe.

At the time of the WOE spoilers, Doubling Season was in the top five of most expensive reprints from Commander Masters set, selling on the secondary market for around $63 for its regular version. The reveal knocked the Commander Masters reprint’s price down under $60 almost immediately, with the possibility that its value could continue to depreciate over the coming weeks.

Also taking a price slash following the reveal of Enchanting Tales reprints was Smothering Tithe, another Commander Masters reprint. It was valued at around $25 before the spoilers dropped and has since fallen to around $18.

Both Commander Masters reprints may decrease further in value, especially when WOE releases. Bonus sheet cards are easy to pull as at least one is included in every Draft and set booster pack, while a collector booster can have up to three (showcasing alt-art and frame variants).

Players and collectors who are patient can pull popular MTG reprints like Doubling Season and Smothering Tithe from the Wilds of Eldraine set through prerelease events that are slated to begin on Sept. 1.

