MTG destruction from the air with the M20 Mythic Rare: Kaalia, Zenith Seeker

The flyers in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 continue to elevate in status and the most recent M20 spoiler, Kaalia, Zenith Seeker, is prepared to help eliminate all opposition.

Containing a total of 280 reprinted and new MTG cards, Core Set 2020 is pumping out spoilers prior to its release on July 12. The most recent M20 reprint being Kaalia, Zenith Seeker, who is an upgraded version of Kaalia of the Vast (Commander).

Related: MTG Angels provide lifegain with M20 spoiler Bishop of the Exalted

While most reprints tend to act as filler and fluff, Core Set 2020 is changing past trends with additions like Kaalia, Zenith Seeker.

Kaalia, Zenith Seeker

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (one white, one black, and one red), Kaalia, Zenith Seeker is a legendary human flyer with a powerful static ability. In addition to being a three/three flyer with vigilance, she can also search a players deck for angels, demons, or dragons and bring them into a players hand.

“When Kaalia, Zenith Seeker enters the battlefield, look at the top six cards of your library. You may reveal an Angel card, a Demon card, and/or Dragon card from among them into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in random order.”

Related: MTG Burn archetype is hot with M20 spoiler Leyline of Combustion

W/R Aggro decks in Standard using Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice (Guilds of Ravnica), will get gain advantage from Kaalia, Zenith Seeker. Likewise, with Radkos decks using MTG demon cards like Doom Whisper and Spawn of Mayhem. And don’t forget that Niv-Mizzet is a dragon.

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is set to release July 12 with a pre-release Draft taking place from July 5 to 6. Early release of M20 will happen digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online July 2.