MTG Commander Lord of the Rings decks showcase iconic characters and powerful partnerships

Partnerships are the theme of each of the four Lord of the Rings Commander Precon decks.

Wizards of the Coast dropped the names and Magic: The Gathering color themes to all four of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of MIddle-Earth Commander preconstructed decks today, along with some insight into each of the builds and a few spoilers.

Scheduled to globally release on June 23, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of MIddle-Earth (LTR) set will contain four preconstructed Commander decks. Some of the cards are reprints within the decks, while a majority are new. No face commander cards were revealed today during the “first look,” but several LTR spoilers were, along with the MTG colors and names of each Commander Precon.

Here are the four Lord of the Rings Commander preconstructed decks:

Riders of Rohan: WRU (White, Red, Blue)

Food and Fellowship: GBW (Green, Black, White)

Elven Council: UG (Blue and Green)

The Hosts of Mordor: RGU (Red, Green, and Blue)

Not much was mentioned about the Riders of Rohan Commander deck, but fans did a good idea of what the Food and Fellowship deck is about. The Elven Council has an elvish sub-theme and will feature Elrond, while The Hosts of Mordor showcases Sauron.

Sam, Loyal Attendant

Found in the Food and Fellowship deck is Sam, Loyal Attendant, a Mythic Rare legendary creature. The halfling peasant has the MTG mechanic Partner, partnering with the face card of the Commander deck—Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit, who hasn’t been revealed yet. Partner was last included in an MTG Commander product through Commander Legends.

Radagast, Wizard of Wilds

Other Commander Lord of the Rings spoilers from today included Radagast, Wizard of the Wilds as a Rare legendary creature. The Avatar wizard, who shares the same type as Gandalf, has Ward one and synergies with birds and beasts in the MTG colors Blue and Green.

Several reprints were also previewed which included Artifacts and a land. These MTG cards are three of 30 total Realms and Relic box topper cards.

The Party Tree, The Great Hedge Bridge of Khazad-dûm, Ensnaring Bridge Wasteland Valley of Gorogoroth

The Party Tree: Reprint of The Great Henge

Bridge of Khazad-dûm: Reprint of Ensnaring Bridge

Valley of Gorgoroth: Reprint of Wastelands

Players can test out the four LTR Commander preconstructed decks when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of MIddle-Earth globally releases on June 23.