MTG collector booster boxes have prices slashed for Amazon Prime Day

Collector booster Magic: The Gathering boxes are getting their prices slashed during Amazon Prime Day on July 11, from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt to Dominaria United.

The prices of MTG products hit an all-time high with the launch of Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth in June. Collector booster boxes were hit the hardest as players searched for the one-of-one The One Ring. And even after it was found, prices remain above $400 per collector booster box. Prices are also high for the upcoming Commander Masters set, with preorder prices of Draft booster boxes topping $300 and set boosters climbing close to $400 before the official CMM spoilers began on July 11.

Amazon Prime Day started on July 11 and runs until the end of the day on July 12. The one-plus day sale features a large number of MTG products, from Draft and set booster boxes to Collector booster boxes. Single card prices for many of these have fallen since their release, while sale prices on sealed products have remained consistent.

Best MTG Amazon Prime Day sales

For many collectors, Amazon Prime Day is a great way to score an MTG sealed collector box for a price that is under the normal market value.

Here are the best MTG Amazon Prime Day sales, according to Amazon.

Collector booster box DMU : Price cut from $165 to $110.99

: Price cut from $165 to $110.99 Collector booster box BRO : Price cut from $220 to $171.49

: Price cut from $220 to $171.49 Collector booster box MID : Price cut from $139 to $101.49

: Price cut from $139 to $101.49 Collector booster box Unfinity: Price cut from $165 to $132.49

Prices were also slashed on other MTG products like Draft and set booster boxes.

Set booster box STX: Price cut from $110 to $79.99

Price cut from $110 to $79.99 Jumpstart box BRO : Price cut from $45.18 to 37.99

: Price cut from $45.18 to 37.99 Set booster box DMU : Price cut from $112 to $87.99

: Price cut from $112 to $87.99 Jumpstart DMU : Price cut from $48 to $34.99

: Price cut from $48 to $34.99 2022 Game Night box: Price cut from $54 to $37.49

Even MTG Commander players can cash in on Amazon Prime Day deals through SNC Commander decks like Cabaretti Cacophony with minimal packaging dropping to $22.49 from a previous price of $44.

The MTG Amazon Prime Day sale ends at the end of day on July 12 and the next set to release is Commander Masters on July 28 through prerelease events.

