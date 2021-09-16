MTG Arena presents free XP and pack codes with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt release

Wizards of the Coast revealed two MTG Arena codes with the launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt today, rewarding players with XP and booster packs.

The digital release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) went live today with only a few minor bugs so far. Renewal reward eggs might not show up after downloading the new patch, but a simple restart of MTG Arena will trigger all renewal rewards. WoTC is aware of a bug in Sealed events that’s causing deck issues. And Weekly Wins are also temporarily not working, leading to WotC granting Magic Arena players 4,000 free XP with the code BORROWEDTIME.

It appears Weekly Wins are stuck in the past, instead of being reset with the release of #MTGMidnight. Redeem the code BORROWEDTIME before Sept. 23, 8 a.m. PT to receive 4,000 XP to make up for the lost time.



Limit 1 redemption per MTG Arena account. Void where prohibited. pic.twitter.com/rp7KlinVoU — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) September 16, 2021

With the digital release of MIdnight Hunt today on MTG Arena, players can use the code PLAYMID to receive three free MID booster packs. Players can also cash in the code PARCELMYR if they haven’t yet, rewarding gifts that range from Rare MTG cards and XP to card sleeves and styles.

Any players experiencing trouble with XP codes in the MTG Arena store can click on the Mastery tab and then return to the home screen to enable the visual of XP gained. All codes are entered within the Store tab in the top right-hand corner.

To hype up the return to Innistrad, WotC released its first cinematic trailer today since Kaldheim, encompassing the flavor of gothic horror with the featured werewolves of the set. Tabletop players can access the set via prerelease, taking place on Sept. 17 at local game stores. And the global launch of MID is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Update Sept. 16 3pm CT: There are reports of codes not working on MTG Arena during degraded performance status.