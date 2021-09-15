MTG Arena reveals 2021 renewal rewards

Wizards of the Coast provides incentives to Magic: The Gathering Arena players prior to the digital launch of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

Scheduled to take place during the morning hours of Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) will launch and Standard rotation will take place. Encouraging players to log in and play are MTG Arena renewal rewards, prizes that range from Rare/Mythic Rare card rewards to an alternative art card sleeve. In total, there are four renewal rewards based on logging in prior to the MID launch and reaching level 31 in either the Set or Mastery Pass on MTG Arena.

Players must log in at least once prior to the release of MID to earn a green renewal egg that contains 10 Rare/Mythic Rare cards from Magic sets that are 2022 Standard-legal. Those who reached level 31 through the free-to-play Set Pass or the Mastery Pass will earn three additional rewards.

Up to 10 Uncommon card rewards from MID

Up to three Mythic Rare card rewards from MID

A Standard 2021 MTG Arena card sleeve

Other rewards that have been offered to MTG Arena players recently include the code SCALEUP for a total of 3,000 XP, along with the code PARCELMYR for gold and XP. Sets rotating out with the release of MID on Sept. 16 are Throne of Eldraine (ELD), Theros: Beyond Death (THB), Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO), and Core Set 2021 (M21). Players with these cards can still use them in the Historic format.

Renewal rewards only take place once a year within MTG Arena, and at the bare minimum require a player to log in prior to the MID update to earn 10 Rare/Mythic Rare cards.