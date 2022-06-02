MTG Arena June 2 patch notes: Full notes and updates

An update to Magic: The Gathering Arena via Patch 2022.16 marked the release of the Alchemy: New Capenna expansion, along with cosmetic and gameplay updates.

A total of 30 new digital-only cards were released via Patch 2022.16 on June 2 as the third Alchemy expansion to get added to MTG Arena since the launch of the format. Two events marked the launch of the Alchemy: New Capenna expansion, along with a code for three free booster packs. All events taking place during the month of June via MTG Arena can be found here.

Several expected updates also took place within Patch 2022.16, from starter decks having their own folder in the deck builder to rebalanced Alchemy cards automatically getting swapped within existing decks that players have crafted. All rebalanced Arena cards will now have the Alchemy logo as opposed to the Arena logo, and players now have a back button within the events Play tab.

Patch 20222.16 MTG Arena gameplay changes

Image via WotC

A rules change was applied to Brawl Commander, allowing players to choose to remove all perpetual effects from a commander upon returning to the command zone. If choosing to remove the effects, it is all or nothing. Multiple other changes were also made, from a positioning and style change to Craft All and Delete buttons on the Decks screen to players being able to purchase any type of booster pack with either gold or gems.

The banned list hover text located in the deck builder will only show formats in active events.

Players can access The Vault via the wildcards pop up.

Hangers were added that contain details regarding perpetually lost abilities.

Updates to the Autotap regarding Halo Fountain.

Code was adjusted for paying costs out of order. An example of this is that players can now animate a Halo Fountain, tap it, then activate one of its abilities, untapping it as one of the creatures you intend to untap for the cost, then retapping it to finish paying the cost.

All MTG Arena store bundle updates

Image via WotC

A total of seven MTG Arena bundles were added to the store.

Alchemist bundle

The Alchemist bundle contains 20 Alchemy: New Capenna booster packs priced at 3,000 gems or 15,000 gold.

Angelic Construct bundle

Players can get the Angelic Construct pet and Celestial Regulator card sleeve for 3,000 gems for 15,000 gold.

Inside Information bundle

The Inside Information bundle contains six card styles priced at 2,700 gems or 13,500 gold.

Diviner of Fates card style

Agent of Raffine card style

Nightclub Bouncer card style

Choice of Fortunes card style

Obscura Polymorphist card style

Bind to Secrecy card style

Dressed to Kill bundle

There are a total of six card styles in the Dressed to Kill bundle priced at 2,700 gems or 13,500 gold.

Spelldrain Assassin card style

Graven Archfiend card style

Xander’s Wake card style

Shattering Finale card style

Syndicate Recruiter card style

Bank Job card style

Criminal Mischief bundle

The Criminal Mischief bundle contains six card styles priced at 2,700 gems or 13,500 gold.

Effluence Devourer card style

Pass the Torch card style

Big Spender card style

Traumatic Prank card style

Riveteers Provocateur card style

Racketeer Boss card style

Life of the Party bundle

Players can purchase the Life of the Party bundle containing six different card styles for 2,700 gems or 13,500 gold.

Back-Alley Gardener card style

Loose in the Park card style

Menagerie Curator card style

Giant Regrowth card style

Cabaretti Revels card style

Arming Gala card style

The Sky’s the Limit bundle

Six card styles are contained within the Sky’s the Limit bundle, priced at 2,500 gems or 13,500 gold.

Spara’s Bodyguard card style

Herald of Vengeance card style

Skyline Savior card style

Celestial Vault card style

Rope Line Attendant card style

Brokers’ Safeguard card style

Patch 2022.16 MTG Arena bug fixes

Image via WotC

Bug fixes resolved within the June 2 MTG Arena update included a bug that allowed uncollected cards to appear as invalid despite an event offering all-access to cards. Changes were applied to the Direct Challenge mode regarding error messages and a bug preventing players from switching between horizontal and vertical views while sideboarding.