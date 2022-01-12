MTG Arena January 2022 announcements: Full notes and updates

Stay up to speed on events and tournaments leading up to the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

The month of January is packed with Magic: The Gathering Arena competitive tournaments showcasing the new Alchemy format, along with casual events.

No balance changes within the Alchemy format are scheduled to take place until after the MTG Arena Open on Jan. 15 to 16 and the qualifier weekend from Jan. 22 to 23. Both the Arena Open and qualifier weekend will be played within the Alchemy format. Following the qualifier weekend tournament, players can “look forward to Alchemy’s next phase,” according to Wizards of the Coast. No specific dates for nerfs and buffs have been revealed yet.

Spoilers for the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) Standard-legal MTG set are scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, with the digital release taking place on Feb. 10. New digital-only Alchemy cards are also expected to drop sometime after the official release of NEO.

In addition to the competitive MTG Arena tournaments taking place in January, there are a number of casual events scheduled as well. An Alchemy event called Mad Science will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8, showcasing an emblem that says “Whenever you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell, amass X, where X is the spell’s mana value.”

Midweek Magic runs from Tuesday to Thursday each week, showcasing a variety of casual events for players.

Jan. 11 to 13: Alchemy

Jan. 18 to 20: Momir

Jan. 25 to 27: Slow Start

Feb. 1 to 3: Historic All-Access

Feb. 8 to 10: Cascade

Quick Draft will rotate on Jan. 21 from STX to VOW, with AFR taking over on Feb. 4. Cube Draft will continue to run until Jan. 21 and an Innistrad: Double Feature Draft, containing both MID and VOW sets, is scheduled to take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 10.