All MTG Arena Jan. 27 Historic and Alchemy nerfs and buffs

A large number of nerfs and buffs should shake up the meta within both the Alchemy and Historic formats.

A total of 19 Magic: The Gathering cards are slated to be rebalanced within the Historic and Alchemy formats via MTG Arena on Jan. 27, including a nerfed Teferi, Time Raveler that’s now unbanned in Historic.

Scheduled to take effect via MTG Arena on Jan. 27, Teferi, Time Raveler was unbanned from the Historic format via a nerf to his CMC and the planeswalker’s static ability. Changes made to the once dominating planeswalker should remove Teferi as an auto-include within Control decks while allowing him to see gameplay within specific builds. Top-performing cards within the Alchemy format such as Town-Razer Tyrant, Inquisitor Captain, and Sanguine Brushstroke were also hit with nerfs.

Nerfs weren’t the only balance changes taking place, though. A number of buffs were applied to AFR cards that support the Venture mechanic. A total of 11 MTG Arena cards were rebalanced with a goal of making “decks centered around the Venture keyword action less clunky and more reliable at winning games,” according to WotC.

From the rebirth of Teferi, Time Raveler and a nerf to Hullbreaker Horror to a potential revival of dungeon shenanigans, here’s every MTG Arena nerf and buff applied to the Historic and Alchemy formats taking place on Jan. 27.

Hullbreaker Horror : The text “This spell can’t be countered” was removed

: The text “This spell can’t be countered” was removed Inquisitor Captain : A rules adjustment changed the text to add “if you cast it” upon entering the battlefield

: A rules adjustment changed the text to add “if you cast it” upon entering the battlefield Lier, Disciple of the Drowned : Text was added “during your turn” to the Flashback ability

: Text was added “during your turn” to the Flashback ability Sanguine Brushstroke : Sacrificing a Blood token will no longer trigger a gain life effect, but the opponent losing one life will remain

: Sacrificing a Blood token will no longer trigger a gain life effect, but the opponent losing one life will remain Town-Razer Tyrant : The text was changed to add “nonbasic” as a targeting restriction towards lands

: The text was changed to add “nonbasic” as a targeting restriction towards lands Teferi, Time Raveler : CMC increased to 2WU

: CMC increased to 2WU Teferi, Time Raveler : Starting loyalty increased from four to five

: Starting loyalty increased from four to five Teferi, Time Raveler : Static ability states “Your opponents can’t cast spells during your turn.”

: Static ability states “Your opponents can’t cast spells during your turn.” Fearsome Whelp : Ability now triggers on upkeep as opposed to the end step and the dragon gains the Haste keyword

: Ability now triggers on upkeep as opposed to the end step and the dragon gains the Haste keyword Divide by Zero : The Instant spell will now Learn if it targets a spell or permanent with a mana value of four or less as opposed to one or less

: The Instant spell will now Learn if it targets a spell or permanent with a mana value of four or less as opposed to one or less Triumphant Adventurer : Basic stats buffed from 1/1 to 2/1

: Basic stats buffed from 1/1 to 2/1 Precipitous Drop : CMC reduced from 2B to 1B

: CMC reduced from 2B to 1B Puppet Raiser : Basic stats buffed from 3/3 to 3/4

: Basic stats buffed from 3/3 to 3/4 Find the Path : Enchanted land buffed from adding two Green mana to two mana of any color

: Enchanted land buffed from adding two Green mana to two mana of any color Fates’ Reversal : CMC reduced from 1B to one Black mana

: CMC reduced from 1B to one Black mana Ellywick Tumblestrum : Third planeswalker ability cost reduced from seven to six

: Third planeswalker ability cost reduced from seven to six Dungeon Descent : Text “Enters the battlefield tapped” removed

: Text “Enters the battlefield tapped” removed Dungeon Descent : Paid mana ability reduced from four to one mana

: Paid mana ability reduced from four to one mana Cloister Gargoyle : CMC reduced from 2W to 1W

: CMC reduced from 2W to 1W Cloister Gargoyle : Basic stats buffed from 0/3 to 0/4

: Basic stats buffed from 0/3 to 0/4 Bloodrage Alpha : Basic stats buffed from 4/3 to 4/4

: Basic stats buffed from 4/3 to 4/4 Assemble from Parts : Ability cost reduced from 3B to 1BB

: Ability cost reduced from 3B to 1BB Acererak the Archlich: Option of opponent sacrificing a creature on the attack trigger removed

All nerfs and buffs applied to MTG Arena Alchemy and Historic format cards will go into effect on Jan. 27.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.