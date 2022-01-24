How to catch MTG Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoilers when they drop

A new era emerges with new and old threats on the plane of Kamigawa.

Over 300 Magic: The Gathering cards are contained within the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Standard-legal set, with spoilers starting on Jan. 27.

Spoilers for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, with Commander previews taking place on Feb. 7. The new Standard-legal set is scheduled to release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Feb. 10, followed by a global tabletop release on Feb. 18. Over 2,000 years have passed on the plane of Kamigawa since the events of Saviors of Kamigawa, in which technology advancements bloom and the emperor remains missing in action.

The upcoming NEO set will showcase a new planeswalker, Kaito Shizuki. An appearance of the planeswalker Tezzeret and the MTG Praetor Jin-Gitaxias may also occur, revealed within the story “Lies, Promises, and Neon Flames.” The Magic mechanic ninjutsu has been confirmed to return via the reveal of Satoru Umezawa and Kaito Shizuki, along with a potential cycle of Legendary dragons. Creature types ninjas and samurai are also expected to return.

Here’s every Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty spoiler and where it will be revealed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, according to WotC.

