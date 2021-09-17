MTG Arena Innistrad 2021.9 Patch: Full notes and updates

Patch 2021.9 launched the digital version of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, the new post-rotation Standard-legal set in Magic: The Gathering.

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) was released around 12pm CT on Sept. 16 via MTG Arena in conjunction with Magic’s first cinematic trailer since Kaldheim to hype up the new Standard set. The update did have a few issues that WotC repaired throughout the day, offering players a free XP code in addition to the code PLAYMID, which grants players three free Midnight Hunt booster packs.

Renewal rewards for playing MTG Arena are also available, requiring some players to close the client and log back in for the egg to appear. While new bugs may have appeared, WotC resolved a number of lingering issues from Patch 2021.08 that included a resolution to the Mythic rank in Limited and Brawl/Historic bugs. A number of cosmetics were added to the MTG Arena shop, including new bundles and depth art via Patch 2021.9. And events have been updated for the month of September.

MTG Arena Patch 2021.9 bug fixes

Notable bugs, like players not getting quest progress from Direct Challenges with friends, were resolved for a second time, while other issues like gameplay improvements were made to compensate for MID mechanics.

Mythic ranked players in the MTG Limited format will no longer have a beginner rank

Commander weighting within Brawl and Historic formats was resolved

Welcome bundle packs were fixed with WotC offering MTG Arena players a “mass grant,” according to WotC, of mixed packs to those who were affected.

Quests no progressing via Direct and Friendly Challenges was resolved, again

A bug where clicking “Craft All” would use a Common Wildcard for on uncollected card no matter its rarity was fixed

Quick Drafts will no longer get reset

Crafting decks while using Direct Challenge bugs were resolved

Favorite decks will once again show up immediately

Bugs affecting social features within MTG Arena were resolved

Players can now access the support page

Sorting within pet select issues have been resolved

Japanese rotation will no longer link to old information

Gameplay improvements

Perpetual changes will display correctly on Adventure cards

Perpetual modifications for split cards in hand will work correctly

Mana source permanents that have animations will “take spells on the stack into account when determining priority for tapping those permanents,” according to WotC

MTG Arena event schedule

The Standard Metagame Challenge returns to MTG Arena on Sept. 24 to 27. And the MID Constructed event is scheduled to take place in early October.

Midweek Magic

Standard Singleton: Sept. 14 to 16

Brawl: Sept. 21 to 23

Artisan: Sept. 28 to 30

Quick Draft

Sept. 17 to Oct. 1: Strixhaven: School of Mages

Oct. 1 to 15: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Other MTG Arena events

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons: Aug. 26 to Oct. 14

Standard Metagame Challenge: Sept. 24 to 27

Constructed MID: Oct. 1 to 4

Qualifier Weekend MID phantom Sealed: Oct. 9 and 10

MTG Arena MID cosmetic bundles

Eternal Night lands have arrived within MTG Arena, along with bundles that include harvest tide, predator, and borderless cosmetic treatments. Thopter pet, Thopter card sleeve, Bolas Kaida Yuji card sleeve, and Liliana Yoshitaka Amano card sleeve are leaving the Magic Arena store soon.

Sticker MID bundle : Includes Terferi, Gisa, and Much Moon sticker emotes for 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold

: Includes Terferi, Gisa, and Much Moon sticker emotes for 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold Eternal Night basic lands : Full art Eternal Night art basic lands for 5,000 gems or 25,000 gold

: Full art Eternal Night art basic lands for 5,000 gems or 25,000 gold Planeswalker bundle : Includes Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope, Tefrei, Who Slows the Sunset, and Wrenn and Seven borderless card styles for 1,800 gems or 9,000 gold

: Includes Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope, Tefrei, Who Slows the Sunset, and Wrenn and Seven borderless card styles for 1,800 gems or 9,000 gold Borderless land bundle : Includes Deserted Beach, Haunted Ridge, Overgrown Farmland, Rockfall Vale, hand Shipwreck March borderless card styles for 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold

: Includes Deserted Beach, Haunted Ridge, Overgrown Farmland, Rockfall Vale, hand Shipwreck March borderless card styles for 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold Equinox Harvesttide bundle : Includes Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope, Brutal Cathar, Dawnhart Wardens, Saryth, the Viper’s Fang, Spellrune Painter, Tireless Hauler, and Hound Tamer Harvesttide card style for 1,800 gems or 9,000 gold

: Includes Arlinn, the Pack’s Hope, Brutal Cathar, Dawnhart Wardens, Saryth, the Viper’s Fang, Spellrune Painter, Tireless Hauler, and Hound Tamer Harvesttide card style for 1,800 gems or 9,000 gold Equinox Predator bundle: Includes Baneblade Scoundrel, Fangblade Brigand, Tavern Ruffian, Outland Liberator, Tovolar, Dire Overlord, Shady Traveler, Reckless Stormseeker, and Burly Breaker Predator card style for 1,600 games or 8,000 gold

Sept. MTG Arena ranked season

Due to issues and bugs resulting from Patch 2021.08, adjustments were made to the MTG Arena ranked season. The season will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30. The battle pass was reset with the launch of MID on Sept. 16. Rewards for the September MTG Arena ranked season include gold, booster packs, and card styles depending on rank.