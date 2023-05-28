MTG Arena Championship 3 standings and scores

A total of 32 of the best Magic: The Gathering digital players competed in the MTG Arena Championship for two World Championship seeds a piece of the $200,000 total prize pool.

The MTG Arena Championship 3 featured a Standard format that will likely drastically change on May 29. Players competed in March of the Machine (MOM) Draft and Standard Constructed over the course of two days, May 27 to 28, with the top two earning a direct invite to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship taking place from Sept. 22 to 24.

All players earned invites to the third MTG Arena Championship through Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend tournaments played on the digital client. Similar to Pro Tour tabletop tournaments, Arena Championship tournaments take place around every four months, with the top two players earning a Worlds seed.

May 27 MTG Arena Championship 3 standings

Day one of the MTG Arena Championship showcased three rounds of MOM Draft and three Swiss rounds of Standard Constructed. All of the 32 total players advanced to day two.

Day one standings after six rounds

After six Swiss rounds, Noham Maubert, Austin Bursavich, Luciano Pellegrino, and Seth Manfield were sitting atop the leaderboard with 5-1 records. Close behind the leaders was Ondřej Stráský at 4-2 and Jonny Guttman at 3-3.

May 28 MTG Arena Championship 3 standings

Day two wrapped up the Standard Constructed Swiss rounds with three more games, determining the top eight players who advanced to the playoffs. Games played during the top eight playoffs were single elimination, with the final match having a best-of-three match format. Both players who made it to the final match earned invites to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship.

