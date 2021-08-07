MTG 2021 Challenger Gauntlet: Standings, schedule, and decks

Competing in Historic and Standard Magic: The Gathering formats via MTG Arena, a total of 24 players who earned invites to the Challenger Gauntlet competed for a spot at Worlds.
Over the course of three days, from Aug. 6 to 8, top MTG pros competed in the 2021 Challenger Gauntlet for a total of four invites to the Magic World Championship XXVII. The format for days one and two were split between Standard and Historic, with only 12 advancing to the final day playoffs.
Six rounds were played in total between the first two days, split between Historic and Standard. Players with a total of seven match wins during day two automatically qualified to compete in the playoffs on day three.
The meta in both formats was slightly lopsided, with 33.3 percent of the field playing Gruul Adventures in Standard and 41.7 percent of players competing with Jeskai Control in Historic.
Aug. 6, day one of the MTG Arena Challenger Gauntlet
After a total of six rounds, three players sat atop the leaderboard with 5-1 records: Noriyuki Mori, Sam Pardee, and Arne Huschenbeth.
Here were the MTG Challenger Gauntlet standings after six rounds:
- Noriyuki Mori: 5-1 playing Jund Food in Historic and Izzet Control in Standard
- Sam Pardee: 5-1 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard
- Arne Huschenbeth: 5-1 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- Sam Rolph: 4-2 playing Rakdos Arcanist in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- Logan Nettles: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard
- João Moreira: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard
- Matti Kuisma: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- Gavin Thompson: 4-2 playing Azorius Auras in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- David Inglis: 3-3 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- Piotr Wiktorzak: 3-3 playing Jund Citadel in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard
- Keisuke Sato: 3-3 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard
- Jan Merkel: 3-3 playing Rakdos Arcanist in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard
- Berhando Torres: 3-3 playing Mono-Black Aggro in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard
- Tomas Pokorny: 3-3 playing Dragonstorm in Historic and Sultai Control in Standard
- Ian Birrell: 3-3 playing Selesnya Company in Historic and Sultai Ultimatum in Standard
- Yohei Nomiya: 3-3 playing Orzhov Auras in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard
- Lars Luckhaupt: 2-4 playing Jund Food in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- Ron Branchaud: 2-4 playing Orzhov Auras in Historic and Jeskai Cycling in Standard
- Toni Ramis Pascual: 2-4 playing Mono-Black Aggro in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
- John Girardot: 2-4 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Temur Adventures in Standard
- Tim Wan: 2-4 playing Mono-Red Goblins in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard
- Brad Barclay: 1-5 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Sultai Control in Standard
- Evan Kaplan: 1-5 playing Jeaskai Control in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard
- Michael Bernat: 1-5 playing Izzet Phoenix in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard
This article will get updated upon the completion of MTG Challenger Gauntlet rounds each day.