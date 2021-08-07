MTG 2021 Challenger Gauntlet: Standings, schedule, and decks

Only four players will earn an invite to compete at the Magic World Championship XXVII.

Competing in Historic and Standard Magic: The Gathering formats via MTG Arena, a total of 24 players who earned invites to the Challenger Gauntlet competed for a spot at Worlds.

Over the course of three days, from Aug. 6 to 8, top MTG pros competed in the 2021 Challenger Gauntlet for a total of four invites to the Magic World Championship XXVII. The format for days one and two were split between Standard and Historic, with only 12 advancing to the final day playoffs.

Six rounds were played in total between the first two days, split between Historic and Standard. Players with a total of seven match wins during day two automatically qualified to compete in the playoffs on day three.

The meta in both formats was slightly lopsided, with 33.3 percent of the field playing Gruul Adventures in Standard and 41.7 percent of players competing with Jeskai Control in Historic.

Aug. 6, day one of the MTG Arena Challenger Gauntlet

After a total of six rounds, three players sat atop the leaderboard with 5-1 records: Noriyuki Mori, Sam Pardee, and Arne Huschenbeth.

Here were the MTG Challenger Gauntlet standings after six rounds:

Noriyuki Mori: 5-1 playing Jund Food in Historic and Izzet Control in Standard

Sam Pardee: 5-1 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard

Arne Huschenbeth: 5-1 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

Sam Rolph: 4-2 playing Rakdos Arcanist in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

Logan Nettles: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard

João Moreira: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard

Matti Kuisma: 4-2 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

Gavin Thompson: 4-2 playing Azorius Auras in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

David Inglis: 3-3 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

Piotr Wiktorzak: 3-3 playing Jund Citadel in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard

Keisuke Sato: 3-3 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard

Jan Merkel: 3-3 playing Rakdos Arcanist in Historic and Naya Adventures in Standard

Berhando Torres: 3-3 playing Mono-Black Aggro in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard

Tomas Pokorny: 3-3 playing Dragonstorm in Historic and Sultai Control in Standard

Ian Birrell: 3-3 playing Selesnya Company in Historic and Sultai Ultimatum in Standard

Yohei Nomiya: 3-3 playing Orzhov Auras in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard

Lars Luckhaupt: 2-4 playing Jund Food in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

Ron Branchaud: 2-4 playing Orzhov Auras in Historic and Jeskai Cycling in Standard

Toni Ramis Pascual: 2-4 playing Mono-Black Aggro in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

John Girardot: 2-4 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Temur Adventures in Standard

Tim Wan: 2-4 playing Mono-Red Goblins in Historic and Naya Winota in Standard

Brad Barclay: 1-5 playing Jeskai Control in Historic and Sultai Control in Standard

Evan Kaplan: 1-5 playing Jeaskai Control in Historic and Dimir Rogues in Standard

Michael Bernat: 1-5 playing Izzet Phoenix in Historic and Gruul Adventures in Standard

This article will get updated upon the completion of MTG Challenger Gauntlet rounds each day.