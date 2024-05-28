Green wizard casting a spell in MH3
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

Modern Horizons 3: Playbooster pack contents and pull rates

Know your odds before cracking packs and playing MH3 Draft.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 28, 2024 12:55 pm

With each Magic: The Gathering set, card slots of Playbooster packs change slightly. Here is what you can expect from the Modern Horizon 3 booster packs and the pull rate percentages. 

Recommended Videos

What is in MTG Modern Horizon 3 Playbooster packs?

Eldrazi creature ready to strike in MH3
Know what you can pull from cracking Playbooster packs. Image via WotC

Playable in Draft and Sealed, MH3 Magic: the Gathering Playbooster packs have a slot for new to Modern cards that were previously Eternal, or Commander cards only. A Wildcard slot was included that can include any rarity card with a treatment like Retro Frame, Borderless Frame Break, and even a Snow-Covered Waste basic land. 

Special Guest cards can show up within a Common rarity slot. The eight Commander MH3 cards may appear in the Wildcard slot and are likely not playable within Draft and Sealed games. Here is what a Modern Horizons 3 Playbooster may contain, according to WotC

Common MH3 rarity slots in Playbooster

  • Each MH3 Playbooster has six slots dedicated to Common rarity cards
  • There are 80 Common rarity cards in the MH3 set
  • A Special Guest card may show up in a Common rarity slot one out of 64 times

Uncommon MH3 rarity slots in Playbooster

  • Three slots of an MH3 Playbooster pack are reserved for Uncommon rarity cards
  • There are 81 cards with an Uncommon rarity within the MH3 set
  • Of the 81, 20 Double-faced MTG Uncommon rarity cards will appear an average of 0.6 times 

Rare or Mythic Rare MH3 slot in Playbooster

  • 60 MH3 Rare rarity cards will appear 79.8 percent of the time
  • 20 Mythic Rare cards, which include the Flip-Walker Planeswalkers, will appear 13 percent of the time
  • A Retro Frame treatment was applied to 24 Rare and eight Mythic Rare will appear 2.1 percent of the time
  • Fetch lands, Concept Eldrazi, Planeswalkers, Frame Break treatments, Profile treatments, and borderless treatments on Rare or Mythic Rare cards will appear 5.1 percent of the time

New to Modern MH3 slot in Playbooster

  • The new to Modern slot features 20 Uncommon, 18 Rare, and four Mythic Rare cards
  • Cards with a normal frame treatment will appear more often than cards with treatments
    • Uncommon: 75 percent
    • Rare: 21.3 percent
    • Mythic Rare: 2.3 percent
  • The borderless frame treatment
    • Six Rare and two Mythic Rare cards: 0.8 percent
  • The borderless Profile treatment
    • Two Rare and Mythic Rare cards: 0.3 percent
  • The Retro Frame treatment
    • Two Rare and one Mythic Rare: Less than 0.1 percent
    • One borderless Mythic Rare: Less than 0.1 percent

Wildcard MH3 slot in Playbooster

  • Cards with a rarity from Common to Mythic Rare
    • 80 Common: 41.7 percent
    • 81 Uncommon: 33.4 percent
    • Double-Faced Uncommon: 8.3 percent
    • 60 Rare: 6.7 percent
    • 20 Mythic Rare (including Planeswalkers): 1.1 percent
  • Borderless Frame Break treatment
    • 20 Rare and three Mythic Rare: 0.4 percent
  • Borderless Concept Eldrazi will appear 0.4 percent of the time
  • Borderless Fetch lands and Planeswalkers will appear 0.4 percent of the time
  • Retro Frame cards (Seven Common, 16 Uncommon, 24 Rare, and eight Mythic Rare) will appear 4.2 percent of the time
  • Eight Commander Mythic Rare regular and borderless will appear 4.2 percent of the time
  • Full-art Snow-Covered Waste lands will appear less than 0.1 percent

Traditional foil MH3 slot in Playbooster

  • May contain new to Modern cards with regular and Retro Frame treatments at all rarities
  • Any cards from the Wildcard slot in traditional foil

Land or Common MH3 slot in Playbooster

  • Common rarity cards will appear 50 percent of the time
  • Basic lands non-foil will appear 20 percent of the time
  • Basic lands with Traditional foil will appear 13.3 percent of the time
  • Full-art Eldrazi non-foil lands will appear 10 percent of the time
  • Full-art Eldrazi Traditional foil lands will appear 6.7 percent of the time
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft archetypes, signpost cards
Villagers performing magic in Modern Horizons 3 MTG set
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft archetypes, signpost cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 28, 2024
Read Article MTG Modern Horizons 3 Uncommon bomb in Commander Aristocrat decks slips under radar
An apprentice applying spells to a spider in MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Modern Horizons 3 Uncommon bomb in Commander Aristocrat decks slips under radar
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 24, 2024
Read Article Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments
Human cleric ready to cast a spell in battle through MTG MH3 card
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft archetypes, signpost cards
Villagers performing magic in Modern Horizons 3 MTG set
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Modern Horizons 3 Draft archetypes, signpost cards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 28, 2024
Read Article MTG Modern Horizons 3 Uncommon bomb in Commander Aristocrat decks slips under radar
An apprentice applying spells to a spider in MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Modern Horizons 3 Uncommon bomb in Commander Aristocrat decks slips under radar
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 24, 2024
Read Article Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments
Human cleric ready to cast a spell in battle through MTG MH3 card
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Where to find MTG Concept Eldrazi, Frame Break, and other Modern Horizons 3 treatments
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 22, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.