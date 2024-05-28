Modern Horizons 3: Playbooster pack contents and pull rates

With each Magic: The Gathering set, card slots of Playbooster packs change slightly. Here is what you can expect from the Modern Horizon 3 booster packs and the pull rate percentages.

What is in MTG Modern Horizon 3 Playbooster packs?

Playable in Draft and Sealed, MH3 Magic: the Gathering Playbooster packs have a slot for new to Modern cards that were previously Eternal, or Commander cards only. A Wildcard slot was included that can include any rarity card with a treatment like Retro Frame, Borderless Frame Break, and even a Snow-Covered Waste basic land.

Special Guest cards can show up within a Common rarity slot. The eight Commander MH3 cards may appear in the Wildcard slot and are likely not playable within Draft and Sealed games. Here is what a Modern Horizons 3 Playbooster may contain, according to WotC.

Common MH3 rarity slots in Playbooster

Each MH3 Playbooster has six slots dedicated to Common rarity cards

There are 80 Common rarity cards in the MH3 set

A Special Guest card may show up in a Common rarity slot one out of 64 times

Uncommon MH3 rarity slots in Playbooster

Three slots of an MH3 Playbooster pack are reserved for Uncommon rarity cards

There are 81 cards with an Uncommon rarity within the MH3 set

Of the 81, 20 Double-faced MTG Uncommon rarity cards will appear an average of 0.6 times

Rare or Mythic Rare MH3 slot in Playbooster

60 MH3 Rare rarity cards will appear 79.8 percent of the time

20 Mythic Rare cards, which include the Flip-Walker Planeswalkers, will appear 13 percent of the time

A Retro Frame treatment was applied to 24 Rare and eight Mythic Rare will appear 2.1 percent of the time

Fetch lands, Concept Eldrazi, Planeswalkers, Frame Break treatments, Profile treatments, and borderless treatments on Rare or Mythic Rare cards will appear 5.1 percent of the time

New to Modern MH3 slot in Playbooster

The new to Modern slot features 20 Uncommon, 18 Rare, and four Mythic Rare cards

Cards with a normal frame treatment will appear more often than cards with treatments Uncommon: 75 percent Rare: 21.3 percent Mythic Rare: 2.3 percent

The borderless frame treatment Six Rare and two Mythic Rare cards: 0.8 percent

The borderless Profile treatment Two Rare and Mythic Rare cards: 0.3 percent

The Retro Frame treatment Two Rare and one Mythic Rare: Less than 0.1 percent One borderless Mythic Rare: Less than 0.1 percent



Wildcard MH3 slot in Playbooster

Cards with a rarity from Common to Mythic Rare 80 Common: 41.7 percent 81 Uncommon: 33.4 percent Double-Faced Uncommon: 8.3 percent 60 Rare: 6.7 percent 20 Mythic Rare (including Planeswalkers): 1.1 percent

Borderless Frame Break treatment 20 Rare and three Mythic Rare: 0.4 percent

Borderless Concept Eldrazi will appear 0.4 percent of the time

Borderless Fetch lands and Planeswalkers will appear 0.4 percent of the time

Retro Frame cards (Seven Common, 16 Uncommon, 24 Rare, and eight Mythic Rare) will appear 4.2 percent of the time

Eight Commander Mythic Rare regular and borderless will appear 4.2 percent of the time

Full-art Snow-Covered Waste lands will appear less than 0.1 percent

Traditional foil MH3 slot in Playbooster

May contain new to Modern cards with regular and Retro Frame treatments at all rarities

Any cards from the Wildcard slot in traditional foil

Land or Common MH3 slot in Playbooster

Common rarity cards will appear 50 percent of the time

Basic lands non-foil will appear 20 percent of the time

Basic lands with Traditional foil will appear 13.3 percent of the time

Full-art Eldrazi non-foil lands will appear 10 percent of the time

Full-art Eldrazi Traditional foil lands will appear 6.7 percent of the time

