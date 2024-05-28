Modern Horizons 3: Collector booster pack contents and pull rates

Collector booster packs in Magic: The Gathering are valued for the card treatments, with the Modern Horizons 3 set boasting serialized borderless Concept Eldrazi, borderless Profile, and cards from MH1 and MH2.

Recommended Videos

What is in MTG Modern Horizon 3 Collector booster packs?

Roll the odds for pulling a specific card from MH3 Collector booster packs. Image via WotC

Cards within the MTG Modern Horizons 3 Collector booster packs are packed with various foil treatments, along with booster fun treatments that range from Serialized Eldrazi cards to Retro and borderless. Here’s what you can expect from the MH3 Collector booster packs and the pull rate percentages, according to WotC.

Traditional foil MH3 Common rarity slots in Collector boosters

Four slots are dedicated to the 80 Common rarity cards in MH3

Traditional foil MH3 Uncommon rarity slots in Collector boosters

Three slots dedicated to 81 Uncommon rarity MH3 cards You have a 0.5 chance to pull one of 20 Double-Faced Uncommon rarity cards You have a 0.5 chance to pull one of 20 new to Modern Uncommon rarity cards



Traditional foil Eldrazi basic land slot in MH3 Collector boosters

One of five full-art Traditional foil Eldrazi basic lands

Traditional foil and non-foil Common or Uncommon rarity slot in MH3 Collector boosters

The following may show up in one of two slots dedicated to Traditional foil and non-foil Common or Uncommon rarity cards.

You have a 2.6 percent chance of pulling a full-art Snow-Covered Waste basic land.

You have a 30.7 percent chance of pulling one of seven Common rarity cards from MH1, MH2, and MH3 in a Retro Frame treatment.

You have a 31.6 percent chance of pulling one of 12 Uncommon rarity cards from MH1, MH2, and MH3 in a Retro Frame treatment.

There is a 10.5 percent chance to pull one of four Retro Frame Uncommon new to Modern cards.

You have an 8.8 percent chance of pulling one of two Retro Frame new to Modern Common rarity cards.

There is a 15.8 percent chance to pull one of six Retro Frame cards that first appeared in MH1 or MH2.

Traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare rarity slot in MH3 Collector boosters

There is a 66.7 percent chance of pulling one of 60 Rare MH3 cards

You have an 8.3 percent chance of pulling one of 15 MH3 Mythic Rare cards

You have a 2.8 percent chance of pulling one of five Mythic Rare Double-Face cards

There is a 20 percent chance of pulling one of 18 new to Modern MH3 cards

You have a 2.2 percent chance of pulling one of four new to Modern MH3 Mythic Rare cards

Foil etched Commander Rare or Mythic Rare rarity slot in MH3 Collector boosters

Eight Commander cards were included in the MH3 set that separate from cards found in the four Commander Precon decks. These cards may have a non-foil, foil, or foil etched treatment.

There is a 3.3 percent chance of pulling one of eight Mythic Rare Commander cards included in MH3 set

You have a 6.1 percent chance of pulling a non-foil borderless Profile Mythic Rare Commander card

There is a 3.5 percent chance to pull a Traditional foil borderless Profile Commander card

You have a 5.3 percent chance to pull a non-foil extended art Commander card

There is a three percent chance of pulling one of seven Traditional foil extended art Commander cards (Ulalek, Fused Atrocity is not included)

In addition to the eight Commander cards within the MH3 set, WotC also included the possibility of pulling one of 39 Rare mechanically unique Commander cards from the Precon decks with a non-foil, foil, or foil etched treatment.

There is a 78.9 percent chance to pull one of 13 new cards from the Eldrazi Incursion Precon deck, which will have the same art and treatment found in the Collector Edition Commander Precon.

Non-foil Rare and Mythic Rare slots in MH3 Collector boosters

The MH3 Collector booster packs have two slots dedicated to non-foil Rare or Mythic Rare rarity cards with either a borderless, extended art, or Retro Frame treatment.

You have a 45.4 percent chance of pulling one of 20 MH3 extended art Rare cards

There is a 1.1 percent chance of pulling the one and only Mythic Rare extended art card

You have a 29.6 percent chance of pulling a Rare card with a borderless Frame Break treatment

You have a 2.8 percent chance of pulling a Mythic Rare card with a borderless Frame Break treatment

There is an 18.2 percent chance of pulling one of 10 Rare borderless Profile cards

There is a 4.6 percent chance of pulling one of five Mythic Rare borderless Profile cards

You have a 1.7 percent chance of pulling one of three Mythic Rare borderless Concept Eldrazi cards

There is a 5.7 percent chance of pulling one of five Rare borderless Fetch lands

There is an 11.4 percent chance of pulling one of five Rare borderless lands

You have a 1.1 percent chance of pulling the one Mythic Rare borderless land

There is a 5.7 percent chance of pulling a one of five Mythic Rare borderless Flip-Walker Planeswalker cards

You have a 13.6 percent chance of pulling one of six Rare borderless Frame Break cards

There is a 0.6 percent chance of pulling the one Mythic Rare borderless Frame Break card

You have a 4.6 percent chance of pulling one of two Rare borderless Profile cards

There is a 1.7 percent chance of pulling one of two Mythic Rare borderless Profile cards

You have a 1.1 percent chance of pulling one Mythic Rare regular borderless cards

In addition to the borderless, extended art, or Retro Frame treatments, this slot may also contain Retro Frame cards from MH2 and MH3.

There is a 28.4 percent of pulling one of 24 MH3 Retro Frame and/or five Fetch land cards

You have a 5.7 percent chance of pulling one of eight MH3 Retro Frame cards

There is a 4.6 percent chance of pulling one of two new to Modern MH3 Retro Frame cards

You have a 1.1 percent chance to pull one of one new to Modern MH3 Retro Frame cards

There is a 4.5 percent chance of pulling one of two Retro Frame Rare cards from MH2

There is a 4.5 percent chance of pulling one of six Retro Frame Mythic Rare cards from MH2

You have a 6.8 percent chance of pulling one of five MH2 Elementals and/or a Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare slot in MH3 Collector boosters

The final slot may include one of three Double-Rainbow foil Serialized Eldrazi cards of which only 250 of each were printed. This slot may also include everything from the previous slot at reduced percentages in addition to the following.

You have a 9.3 percent chance of pulling a MH3 foil etched Rare

You have a 3.9 percent chance of pulling a MH3 foil etched Mythic Rare

There is a 4.4 percent chance of pulling one of 10 Traditional foil Special Guest Mythic Rare cards

You have a 1.9 percent chance of pulling a textured foil Special Guest card

You have a 1.9 percent chance of pulling a textured foil Flip-Walker Planeswalker

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more