Make-A-Wish kid plays MTG against Mark Rosewater at SDCC

Magic: The Gathering gurus Command Zone and Mark Rosewater stepped up to the plate today at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to honor a wish from a die-hard MTG fan and player.

Wanting to be a guest on the popular MTG podcast, Command Zone, Evan got to perform some hosting duties and played against the head designer of Magic.

Make-A-Wish America on Twitter Wish kid Evan wished to be a guest on @commandcast & play with @maro254 Head Designer, of Magic the Gathering. His wish came true this week & it was a blast! Thanks Mark Rosewater, @Card_Kingdom @UltraProIntl @JoshLeeKwai @jfwong & @wizards_magic for granting his wish!

The Command Zone is a podcast dedicated to the Commander (EDH) format in MTG. Hosted by Jimmy Wong and Josh Lee Kwai, the team set everything up with WotC and the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give Evan a day he’ll never forget—talking Magic and facing off against Rosewater in a friendly EDH match.

The head designer of MTG was happy to sit down and play with Evan, showing where his heart is. Despite the flack WotC has taken over the past year, Rosewater proved today at SDCC that not everyone in charge at WotC and Hasbro has ice running through their veins.

And it’s not like Rosewater is simply chilling and walking the floor at SDCC. He’s hosting the MTG panel tonight at 8:30pm CT where he’ll reveal all of the juicy details regarding the new fall set, Throne of Eldraine.

In addition to WotC and Command Zone, Ultra Pro and Card Kingdom also contributed to making this amazing event go off without a hitch for Evan.