Magic World Championship XXVI set for October

The 2021 Magic: The Gathering World Championship tournament is set for Oct. 8 to 10 to cap off this season of Magic Pro League and Rivals League competition, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

This weekend’s May Strixhaven League Weekend is the final one of the Magic Esports season. At the end of the weekend, two more players will join Eli Kassis, Ondřej Stráský, and Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa as players to qualify for the Worlds. This League Weekend and the upcoming Strixhaven Championship on June 4 to 6 will lock in postseason standings that determine placement in one of the promotion or relegation brackets.

Here are the dates for the Magic Esports postseason.

Aug. 6 to 8: Challenger Gauntlet

Sept. 2 to 5: Rivals Gauntlet and MPL Gauntlet

Oct. 8 to 10: Magic World Championship XXVII

The Challenger Gauntlet features the top non-league players from Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, and Strixhaven splits. The four top players will earn an invitation to the 2022 MPL and qualify for Worlds. The next top eight will earn a spot in the Rivals League. There are 16 players currently qualified for the Challenger Gauntlet including Zendikar Rising Championship winner Brad Barclay and Kaldheim Championship winner Arne Huschenbeth.

Both the Rivals Gauntlet and MPL Gauntlet are scheduled during the same weekend and will lock in the finals Worlds spots and determine relegation and promotion for most players in either league. The top four from the Rivals League will be promoted to the MPL and qualify for Worlds.

Only the top two players in the MPL Gauntlet will stick around in the MPL and get invited to Worlds. The remaining players will compete in the Rivals League.