Magic 30 news delayed, Regional tournaments begin in fall

Wizards of the Coast delayed Magic 30 news and instead dropped dates for the upcoming Regional Championship Qualifier and Regional Championship today, along with the promo cards for each.

Scheduled to take place from Oct. 28 to 30 in Las Vegas is the Magic 30 event, celebrating 30 years of Magic: The Gathering and the Magic World Championship XXVIII. Fans and players have been waiting for WotC to reveal ticket prices and various other information details about the event, and they’ll have to wait for a little while longer. Ticket packages and events taking place at Magic 30 will get released shortly, according to an announcement on Twitter today.

Dates for the upcoming Magic organized play tabletop tournaments that feed into the second Pro Tour were revealed today, along with the promo cards. The Regional Championship Qualifier, held at local game stores and through regional tournament organizers, will run from Oct. 1 to Dec. 18. And the Regional Championship is slated to take place from Feb. 25 to April 2.

Selfless Spirit MTG Promo Card Thraben Inspector MTG Promo Card

Regional Championship Qualifiers reward attending players with an MTG promo card showcasing art from past Secret Lair drops. All players will get a non-foil borderless Thraben Inspector, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu.

Players at larger open qualifier tournaments will get the foil version, along with players competing in side events at that festival. All top finishers will receive a non-foil Selfless Spirit and players advancing to the Regional Championship get a foil version.

Gideon, Ally of Zendikar MTG Promo Card

The Regional Championship will qualify players for the second Pro Tour of 2023, providing players with a borderless alternative-art Gideon, Ally of Zendikar. Illustrated by Alexis Ziritt, all players get a non-foil version and top finishers earn a foil version.

Fans and players can expect Magic 30 news within the coming weeks, likely before the release of Dominaria United.

