Legendary Bear Doc Aurlock in Thunder Junction fuels Plot in MTG Commander

An Uncommon Legendary named Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius is challenging the Magic: The Gathering Bear stereotype in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, having 2/3 stats while slotting into Commander as a cost-reduction engine for cards not played from hand.

The plane of Thunder Junction has attracted all types of creatures from across the MTG Multiverse, including a bear who goes by Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius. With a name that tips its hat to Doc Scurlock, a Western cowboy shooter who allegedly rode with Billy the Kid, Doc Aurlock slings spells instead of bullets. The two-drop 2/3 Bear is a Legendary Uncommon within the Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) set that will impact the Commander and Limited MTG formats.

Evolving past the bear necessities. Image via WotC

A Bear in MTG is a creature type, often within the Green color, with 2/2 stats that cost two mana to cast. Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius is special because the Bear reduces the casting cost of all spells from the graveyard or exile and Plotting cards from hand by two. And his stats are bigger than the average Bear.

Card name : Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius

: Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius Mana cost : GU

: GU Type : Legendary Creature—Bear Druid

: Legendary Creature—Bear Druid Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Ability: “Spells you cast from your graveyard or from exile cost two less to cast. Plotting cards from your hand costs two less.”

The new OTJ mechanic Plot elevates the Bear Druid. Within OTJ Limited, depending on how many Plot cards are in Simic (Green and Blue) colors, Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius could become a bomb Uncommon. At time of writing, there are over a dozen Simic Plot cards revealed already. Within the MTG Commander format, the Bear Druid can discount the casting cost of MTG cards with the mechanics’ Flashback, Foretell, Adventure, Madness, and exiled copied cards.

You can test out Doc Aurlock, Grizzled Genius when the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set drops into local game stores for Prerelease events on April 12.

