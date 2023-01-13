How to catch every MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler

The Gatewatch Magic: The Gathering heroes have arrived on the plane of New Phyrexia and nothing is going according to plan for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

Scheduled to release through prerelease events that start on Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set will include a total of 271 regular MTG cards. Early previews of the upcoming Standard-legal set dropped prior to the new year while official ONE spoilers are slated to begin on Jan. 17 and run through Jan. 25. The upcoming set will include 10 planeswalkers, of which five are Compleated by the Phyrexians.

Where to find MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoilers

The official spoiler season for ONE will start on Jan. 17 with an MTG preview stream on Twitch. Also dropping the same day is the official cinematic for the upcoming Magic set. Commander previews will take place during spoiler season on Jan. 18 and 24 through the Command Zone, MTG Muddstah, and WeeklyMTG, according to WotC.

Here’s where to find every MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler during the preview season

Prerelease events for the ONE set start on Feb. 3, followed by an official digital launch that is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7.