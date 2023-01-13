How to catch every MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler

The Gatewatch Magic: The Gathering heroes have arrived on the plane of New Phyrexia and nothing is going according to plan for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.
Scheduled to release through prerelease events that start on Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set will include a total of 271 regular MTG cards. Early previews of the upcoming Standard-legal set dropped prior to the new year while official ONE spoilers are slated to begin on Jan. 17 and run through Jan. 25. The upcoming set will include 10 planeswalkers, of which five are Compleated by the Phyrexians.
Where to find MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoilers
The official spoiler season for ONE will start on Jan. 17 with an MTG preview stream on Twitch. Also dropping the same day is the official cinematic for the upcoming Magic set. Commander previews will take place during spoiler season on Jan. 18 and 24 through the Command Zone, MTG Muddstah, and WeeklyMTG, according to WotC.
Here’s where to find every MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler during the preview season
Jan. 17 ONE spoilers
- Amazonian
- Making Magic
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Debut Video
- WeeklyMTG
Jan. 18 ONE spoilers
- @Darkpactcosplay
- @PlayMTG Twitter
- @Wizards_magic Instagram
- Asia One
- GamerBraves
- Geek Culture
- Limited Resources
- Lords of Limited
- Official Magic Discord
- Press Start
- Sean Plott (@day9tv)
- Serge Yager
- StarCityGames
- TaaliaVess
Jan. 19 ONE spoilers
- @mtgjp
- BGN Squad
- BillieTrixx
- Blaker Lotus
- Caleb Paullus
- Card Kingdom
- Cedric Phillips
- Commander Rules Committee
- Diário Planinauta
- Good Luck High Five
- iyindi
- Magic Korean Facebook
- NGA
- PC Gamer
- Prince of BielTan
- Screen Rant
- TCGplayer
- The Sun
- The Vorthos Cast
Jan. 20 ONE spoilers
- @MTGArenaJP
- China OA
- CoolStuffInc
- Eliott Dragon
- Formato For Fun
- G-Cores
- IDN Times
- InMagic Community
- Kakitabletop
- LordTupperware
- Mani Davoudi
- MGG
- Mighty Maxwell
- mtgfantasy
- Official Magic Facebook
- Tiago Fuguete
Jan. 21 ONE spoilers
Jan. 22 ONE spoilers
Jan. 23 ONE spoilers
- Alexandre Weber
- Beartai
- Brad Nelson
- Cabrito Montês
- Gameshub
- GameStop
- KR Game Lounge
- MagicBlogsDe
- MagicTCG Subreddit
- Making Magic
- MTGNerdGirl
- Official Magic Discord
- Riley Knight
- Three for One Trading
- Ungeek
Jan. 24 ONE spoilers
- @PlayMTG Twitter
- @toshippe777
- Andrea Mengucci
- Carolina Anet
- CulturaPop
- Danhausen
- Good Luck High Five
- Hooked Gamers
- RebellSon
- Simone Akira Trimarchi
- WeeklyMTG
- Yahoo! SEA Gaming
- Zauberweltend
Jan. 25 ONE spoilers
- @Human_Monk
- @Wizards_magic Twitter
- 3DJuegos
- Magic APAC Facebook
- Areajugones
- Bajo
- Cards & Hobbies
- Casual Magic
- CovertGoBlue
- Fazendo Nerdice
- H0lydiva
- LoadingReadyRun
- Magic Chinese Traditional Facebook
- Neutral Grounds Vertis North
- NicolaiBolas
- Nitpicking Nerds
- Shopee
- TogoresMtg
- Zbexx
- Wizards Fan Email
Prerelease events for the ONE set start on Feb. 3, followed by an official digital launch that is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7.