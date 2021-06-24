Here’s every MTG Adventures in the Forgotten Realms spoiler from preview stream

Over 20 new cards have been revealed.

Lolth-Spider-Queen Ellywick Tumblestrum Tomb of Annihilation Dungeon of the Mad Mage Lost Mine of Phandelver Tiamat Bruenor Battlehammer Drizzt Do’Urden Nadaar, Selfless Paladin Evolving Wilds Flumph Vorpal Sword

Over 20 different types of Magic: The Gathering cards were spoiled today, showcasing a new mechanic, planeswalkers, legendary characters, and iconic monsters contained within the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms MTG set.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms (AFR) is a set containing 281 unique cards and a heaping of flavor. It’s replacing the Core Set slot in MTG. Pulling elements from an extensive catalog of D&D books and campaigns, the upcoming Standard-legal set is packed with nostalgic characters, weapons, and monsters.

From exploring dungeons to beating down opponents with the iconic five-headed dragon Tiamat, here’s every AFR spoiler revealed.

Dungeons

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

A total of three dungeons were revealed today: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, Tomb of Annihilation, and Lost Mine of Phandelver. Players can use the Venture mechanic to enter and move through dungeons.

Venture cards

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Several Venture cards were spoiled today, from Common rarity cards like Shortcut Seeker to the legendary dragon knight Nadaar, Selfless Paladin.

Planeswalkers

Image via WotC Image via WotC

There are a total of five planeswalkers within the AFR set. Four are popular characters known throughout the worlds of D&D and one is new.

Legendary creatures

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Legendary creatures in AFR include dragons and iconic characters like Bruenor Battlehammer and Drizzt Do’Urden.

Lands

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Basic lands in AFR contain flavor text, synergizing the lore of Adventures of the Forgotten Realms with MTG.

Alternative art cards

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

There are three new forms of alternative art cards within AFR: Classic module land frame, rule book cards, and art cards with stats on the backside.

About AFR

Players won’t find any MTG Multiverse characters within AFR or the Party mechanic introduced via Zendikar Rising. Crossover D&D players will also notice there aren’t any factions. Planeswalkers within AFR are well-known characters throughout the D&D worlds, with the exception of the new planeswalker, Ellywick Tumblestrum.

The flavor carried over from the world of D&D to the AFR set makes up for the parts missing, though. Lands contain unique flavor text that’s pulled from campaigns and manuals. And the Venture mechanic, one of four major mechanics, provides a unique spin on dungeons that taps into both the D&D and Magic IPs.

Players can also learn more about the Forgotten Realms lore via a web series that will feature a five-week episode adventure. Each episode contains around 15 to 20 pages and is set between levels eight and nine.

The new MTG Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in Forgotten Realms set has a digital release scheduled to take place on July 8. An official tabletop global launch will take place on July 23. There’s no MTG Arena Early Access stream due to its cancellation prior to the release of Strixhaven: School of Mages.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.