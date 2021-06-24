MTG reveals 3 dungeon cards from Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

Tomb of Annihilation Dungeon Crawler Lost Mine of Phandelver Ellywick Tumblestrum Nadaar, Selfless Paladin Dungeon Crawler Gloom Stalker Shortcut Seeker

Dungeons are coming to Magic: The Gathering for the upcoming Standard-legal set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

Scheduled to be released next month, the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) will showcase a new mechanic called Venture, revealed today by Wizards of the Coast. There are a total of three dungeon cards in AFR, in which players venture into and through the dungeons—synergizing with cards and other MTG mechanics like Scry, create a token, and cantrip.

The Venture mechanic allows players to enter the dungeons, move through them, and use bonus abilities upon completing them. Unlike Sagas, players can choose their path through a dungeon and can delve back into the same dungeon once it’s completed. Players can choose any of the three dungeons to Venture—Dungeon of the Mad Mage, Tomb of Annihilation, and Lost Mine of Phandelver—and can have one copy of all three in play at a time. The Venture mechanic allows players to enter a dungeon and advance to the next room while in a dungeon.

Shortcut Seeker is a Common that uses Venture, providing entrance into a dungeon or the ability to advance to the next room. The Venture mechanic can be found on higher rarity cards, too. Ellywick Tumblestrum is a new MTG planeswalker whose plus-one is Venture, while Nadaar, Selfless Paladin is a Legendary Dragon Knight creature with the new AFR mechanic.

Cards like Gloom Stalker and Dungeon Crawler use Venture as a way to provide rewards for completing a dungeon. Players can Venture into a dungeon any number of times during a game. Only one copy of each of the three dungeons can be on the battlefield per player. Players can’t Venture through another player’s dungeon, only their own.

Dungeons are found within the token slot of AFR booster packs and Limited players don’t have to worry about drafting them. Players can’t destroy a dungeon in play since it acts similar to an emblem. Movement through a dungeon is tracked with a counter and it’s the player themselves who are in a dungeon, not a creature or character from AFR.

Players in Magic can test out the new Venture mechanic when AFR is released digitally on July 8 or in person with the global release on July 23.

