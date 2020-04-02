Here are the MTG Arena April 2 1.06 patch notes

Two pre-order bundles were introduced in today’s MTG Arena 1.06 update. The Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Arena pet, Azizi, was also unveiled.

Wizards of the Coast revealed the trailer for IKO along with a plethora of new cards, a new Vivien planeswalker, alternative-art card styles, and Godzilla. And in conjunction with the Ikoria spoilers, MTG Arena also had its 1.06 update that includes Vivien and Lukka pre-order bundles, Azizi the Skycat, and minor bug fixes.

Vivien pack bundle

Priced at $19.99, the Vivien pack bundle includes 50 booster packs and the new Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate planeswalker card. It also contains Godzilla card styles and a Vivien card sleeve.

50x Set Boosters

1x Card of Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate

1x Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate Card Style

10x Bonus Godzilla Series Monster Card Styles

Vivien Tracker Sleeve (Available Immediately)

Lukka play bundle

The Lukka play bundle is an alternative option that offers items like the Set Master Pass for IKO along with two tokens for the Ikoria Sealed event. It also includes a Lukka card style and sleeve, along with the Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast card for $49.99.

Set Mastery Pass

+10 Set Mastery Levels

2x Sealed Tokens

1x Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast Card

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast Card Style

Lukka Outcast Sleeve Purchase (Available Immediately)

Players who pre-order both bundles unlock the new IKO pet, Azizi. Bundles unlock on April 16 with the digital release of Ikora.

Azizi

Featured in the new IKO trailer, players can obtain Azizi as a pet by purchasing the Lukka and Vivian pre-order bundles. The Skycat is also for sale individually, priced at 3,000 gems or 20,000 gold. Azizi will remain available for purchase within the MTG Arena store through May 21.

Bug fixes