Here are some MTG Arena free codes for Throne of Eldraine via the early access streams

The early access MTG Arena streaming event is giving away free codes for Throne of Eldraine today.

Wizards of the Coast is giving Magic: The Gathering players a sneak peek at the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set via an MTGA early access streaming event that runs from today until Sept. 25 at 10am CT.

Each of the streamers participating in the MTGA early access event has up to 20 codes to hand out to viewers. The codes are redeemable starting Sept. 26 with the launch of ELD on MTG Arena. Only one code can be used per account and it provides MTGA players with 1,000 XP.

Some of the streamers are offering the codes through raffles, while others are giving them away randomly throughout the stream. Here are a handful of codes that have been revealed so far:

nKL-p4hQ-5sx

gjU-nKEG-RSL

BZG-ke3H-2mk

tQM-vrtv-n4T

CYe-97xd-oB2

Additional Throne of Eldraine codes with booster pack and XP rewards are set to release following the expansion’s launch on Sept. 26. WotC is also giving away huge rewards for MTGA players who sign up and log in prior to the ELD release as a thank you to those who participated in the MTG Arena open beta.

The official launch of MTG Arena and the release of Throne of Eldraine is on Sept. 26. A pre-release event for tabletop is taking place from Sept. 27 to 29 and the official release of the ELD set is Oct. 4.