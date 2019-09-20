Here is everything to know about the MTG Arena Throne of Eldraine Set Mastery

The Core Set 2020 Mastery is coming to an end, but we now have the introduction of the new Throne of Eldraine Mastery set.

Prior to the M20 Mastery set coming to an end, Wizards of the Coast is giving players 5,000 XP with the code FIVEBONUSLEVELS. This code and any XP earned toward rewards in the M20 Mastery set prior to Sept. 26 at 6am CT. This deadline will also likely affect most M20 MTG Arena codes.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Once the update on MTG Arena is complete, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) Mastery set will become available. Some details are still forthcoming, but WotC did give players a taste of what is to come within the ELD Mastery Pass.

A Garruk, Primal Hunter avatar

A new pet, the Fae Fox

ELD card sleeve with art by Seb Mckinnon

Players who create an account and log-in prior to 6am CT on Sept. 26 will also redeem rewards for being a part of the MTG Arena open beta. These rewards will also go towards the ELD Mastery set.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

14 ELD booster packs

Two Mastery orbs

Four Standard booster packs

10 Uncommon rarity individual card rewards (IRC)

Players who create an account and log-in post-Sept. 26 at 6am CT will only receive 12 ELD booster packs and two Mastery orbs.

Additional information regarding the Throne of Eldraine Mastery Pass and the set will be updated to this article once it becomes available. The release of ELD via MTG Arena is Sept. 26.