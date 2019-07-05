Here are the MTG Arena updated codes for Core Set 2020

Magic: The Gathering’s Core Set 2020 is available to play on MTG Arena, introducing a couple of new codes while others rotate out.

Upon the release of the M20 set on MTG Arena, two new codes were released. PLAYM20 gives players three M20 booster packs, while LEVELUP is for an increase in two Mastery levels.

The STARTERSTYLES promo code expired on July 2 and is no longer available. More codes are likely to drop with an emphasis on rewards for leveling up in the Mastery System at the end of July, according to Wizards of the Coast.

Here are all of the active codes on MTG Arena as of the release of Core Set 2020:

PLAYM20: Get three Core Set 2020 booster packs.

LEVELUP: Increases two Mastery levels.

PLAYWARSPARK: Get three War of the Spark booster packs.

MYTHICMAGIC: Get three Mythics from various Ravnica sets.

ONEBILLION: Receive a War of the Spark booster pack.

PLAYRAVNICA: Get three Guilds of Ravnica booster packs.

PLAYALLEGIANCE: Open three Ravnica Allegiance booster packs.

SUPERSCRY: A cosmetic card style and copy of Opt.

PARALLAXPOTION: A card style and copy of Revitalize.

FOILFUNGUS: A card style and copy of Deathbloom Thallid.

SHINYGOBLINPIRATE: A card style and copy of Fanatical Firebrand.

SPARKLEDRUID: A card style and copy of Druid of the Cowl.

OVERTHEMOON: A cosmetic stained-glass card style for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack.

INNERDEMON: A cosmetic stained-glass card style for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted.

SHEILDSUP: A cosmetic stained-glass card style for Teyo, the Shieldmage.

WRITTENINSTONE: A cosmetic stained-glass card style for Nahiri, Storm of Stone.

ENLIGHTENME: A cosmetic stained-glass card style for Narset, Parter of Veils.

The M20 set is available to play on MTG Arena and Magic Online, while its official release date is July 12.