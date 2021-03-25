Founding dragons of MTG Stixhaven Colleges will appear as Legendary Mythic Rare cycle

Shadrix Silverquill, the founder of Silverquill College at Strixhaven University, was the first Magic: The Gathering Legendary dragon revealed today.

Scheduled to release in less than a month, Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) showcases five colleges located on the MTG plane Arcavios. Each of the five Strixhaven University colleges was founded by a dragon representing a Magic color pair at odds with one another. Wizards of the Coast confirmed today all five founding dragons are in the upcoming set with the STX spoiler Shadrix Silverquill.

Shadrix Silverquill

Image via WotC

CMC: 3WB

Type: Legendary Creature—Elder Dragon

Stats: 2/5

Keywords: Flying and Double Strike

Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may choose two. Each mode must target a different player.

Choice one: Target player creates a 2/1 White and Black Inkling creature token with Flying.

Choice two: Target player draws a card and loses one life.

Choice three: Target player puts a +1/+1 counter on each creature they control.

Silverquill College specializes in the manipulation of living ink magic via the art of speech. The school’s mascot is inklings, a creature Shadrix Silverquill enjoys creating. Black and White are the college’s Magic colors—showcasing mechanics like life drain, Flying, Double Strike, tokens, and counters.

Shadrix won’t likely see much play in Standard Constructed as a 2/5 five CMC founding dragon of Silverquill. His design was clearly meant for Commander, although rewarding opponents with either a +1/+1 counter, card draw, or creature tokens could have its setbacks.

The five founding dragons of Strixhaven University are scheduled to release digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on April 15. Commander players can pick up the cycle of Legendary dragons with the tabletop release on April 23.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.