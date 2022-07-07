Every reward in MTG Arena’s Baldur’s Gate Mastery Pass

A new set is out in Magic: The Gathering, and that means players get another Mastery Pass to sink their teeth into on MTG Arena.

Taking a step away from the Kamigawa plane and into the Baldur’s Gate world, there are much more Dungeons & Dragons themed cosmetics and rewards to get your hands on.

While players can get some rewards during this set without purchasing the Mastery Pass, it’s typically worth every bit of the 3,400 gems that you’ll spend to unlock it. If you’re unsure about the Mastery Pass, don’t fret. You can purchase it at any time and automatically get all the rewards that you would have gotten had you bought it from the start.

From a sheer value standpoint, there isn’t much of a better way to spend your resources in Arena. There are 70 levels associated with the Baldur’s Gate season and rewards for every single level if you get the Mastery Pass.

Here are all of the rewards you get from completing the Mastery Pass: