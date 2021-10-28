Here’s every MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoiler from the preview stream

Vampires take control of the endless night on Innistrad.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new Magic: The Gathering cards within the upcoming Innistrad: Crimson Vow set today that will release in November.

MTG spoilers revealed in the preview stream by WotC for Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW)—scheduled to globally launch on Nov. 19 and digitally on Nov. 11—ranged from legendary creatures and planeswalkers to vampires and humans with new mechanics. Olivia Voldaren’s wedding to Edgar Markov is the main focus of the story, with Sorin joining up with the Gatewatch to prevent it from happening.

Double-Faced vampires are included in the upcoming set and players can expect vampires in the MTG colors White and Blue. Alternative art was included in the VOW spoilers, along with the commander face cards for each preconstructed deck. And blood petals are depicted in a good amount of vampire art, providing flavor for the new Blood Token mechanic within the set.

From Olivia and Sorin to the completion of the Rare dual lands, here’s every VOW spoiler from the MTG preview stream.

Sorin the Mirthless

A total of three planeswalkers are in VOW: Sorin, Chandra, and Kaya. The only planeswalker card fully revealed during the MTG stream was Sorin the Mirthless.

Sorin the Mirthless Dracula Series

All three planeswalkers will have borderless alternative art options, while Sorin will also have a showcase fang frame and a Dracula Series alternative art card style.

Olivia, Crimson Bride

Olivia, Crimson Bride Fang Showcase Art

The centerpiece of VOW is Olivia Voldaren’s wedding, so it’s only natural that her legendary card—Olivia, Crimson Bride—was revealed during the preview stream.

Olivia, Crimson Bride Dracula Series

Olivia, Crimson Bride also has a showcase fang border, as do all vampires in VOW, and has a Dracula Series alternative art style card.

Dual Rare lands

Deathcap Glade Dreamroot Cascade Shattered Sanctum Stormcarved Coast Sundown Pass

The five VOW Rare dual lands with enemy MTG colors join the allied color Rare dual lands from MID, with the borderless alternative art of the five lands revealed during the preview stream.

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Showcase Eternal Night Art

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben is a reprint from Dark Ascension and has an Eternal Night showcase alternative art version.

VOW mechanics

A total of six MTG mechanics are within the VOW set. Returning mechanics are Daybound/Nightbound, Disturb, and Exploit. New mechanics in VOW are Blood Token, Cleave, and Training.

Voldaren Bloodcaster

Voldaren Bloodcaster is a vampire who has the new VOW mechanic Blood Token.

Bloodbat Summoner

Blood Tokens can either draw cards or power up vampires like Voldaren Bloodcaster, who transforms into Bloodbat Summoner. In addition to becoming stronger upon transformation, Bloodbat Summoner also has an ability that creates a 2/2 Bat with Flying and Haste at the beginning of combat on your turn.

Dig Up

The card Dig Up highlights the VOW Cleave mechanic. Dig Up is a solid one-drop land fetcher in Green that can also grab any card when its Cleave cost is paid, adding value to Dig Up during the later stages of a match.

Savior of Ollenbock

Highlighting the Training mechanic in VOW was Savior of Ollenbock. The Savior of Ollenbock is a unique card in that players can exile creatures from their own graveyard and then destroy the Savior of Ollenbock to bring those creatures back onto the battlefield all at once. The human soldier can exile an opponent’s creature off the battlefield, similar to Brutal Cathar from MID, at the risk of it returning under the opponent’s control upon the Savior of Ollenbock getting destroyed.

Fell Stinger

Highlighting the returning MTG mechanic Exploit, Fell Stinger offers players the ability to draw cards by sacrificing a creature with Exploit upon entering the battlefield.

Dorothea, Vengeful Victim

Dorothea, Vengeful Victim highlights the returning MID mechanic Disturb, with a new twist in that the backside of creatures with Disturb may return to the battlefield as a variety of MTG types.

Dorthea’s Retribution

In the case of Dorothea, paying her Disturb cost returns Dorthea’s Retribution, an Aura Enchantment.

Commander

Wedding Ring

There are two preconstructed Commander decks in VOW: Spirit Squadron and Vampiric Bloodline. Commander cards will also appear in set booster packs, with the reveal of the Wedding Ring being one of those possible cards.

Millicent Restless Revenant

Millicent Restless Revenant

Millicent Restless Revenant is the face commander of the Spirit Squadron VOW preconstructed Commander deck.

Strefan, Maurer Progenitor

Strefan Maurer Progenitor

Strefan Maurer Progenitort is the face commander of the Vampiric Bloodline VOW preconstructed Commander deck.

Daily MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoilers start on Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 4. The digital release of VOW will take place on Nov. 11 via Magic Online and MTG Arena. A global launch is scheduled for Nov. 19.

