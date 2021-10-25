Here’s the MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoiler schedule

Innistrad: Crimson Vow is the second fall set of the year and is a continuation of the story and themes of September’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.
For the first time in Magic: The Gathering history, the year ends with two back-to-back sets within two months of one another. Crimson Vow is focused on the opulent wedding of Olivia Voldaren.
Crimson Vow spoiler season is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. Commander decks are set to be revealed on Nov. 8 by The Command Zone and MTG Muddstah.
The set is scheduled to release on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Nov. 11, with a worldwide tabletop release on Nov. 19.
Here’s every scheduled Crimson Vow spoiler and where you can find them.
Ahead of the start of spoiler season, Mark Rosewater released his traditional teaser blog where he gives some hints about returning characters, mechanics, and interesting card text found in Crimson Vow.
You can tune into the preview stream for Crimson Vow on Oct. 28 at 11am CT on the Magic Twitch channel.