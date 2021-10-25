Here’s the MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow spoiler schedule

It's time to go shopping for that perfect wedding outfit.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow is the second fall set of the year and is a continuation of the story and themes of September’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt.

For the first time in Magic: The Gathering history, the year ends with two back-to-back sets within two months of one another. Crimson Vow is focused on the opulent wedding of Olivia Voldaren.

Crimson Vow spoiler season is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. Commander decks are set to be revealed on Nov. 8 by The Command Zone and MTG Muddstah.

The set is scheduled to release on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Nov. 11, with a worldwide tabletop release on Nov. 19.

Here’s every scheduled Crimson Vow spoiler and where you can find them.

Oct. 28 spoilers

@MTG_Arena Twitter

DailyMTG

Deborah Ann Woll

IGN Brasil

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Debut Video

Weekly MTG

Oct. 29 spoilers

@mtgjp Twitter

@wizards_magic Twitter

After Office TTV

Blue_Robot

Cabrito Montes

Crokeyz

DailyMTG

JS2

LadeeDanger

LevDev

Liga Magic

Papo

RedBull

Sean Plott (Day9)

TechRaptor

The Games Capital

Todd Kenrick

Trader Online

Oct. 30 spoilers

Beatriz Turba

DeejayKnight

Jordan Uhl

Marshall Sutcliffe

MikeWildspeaker

MTGNerdGirl

The Gamer

Zopilote García

Oct. 31 spoilers

Arin Hanson

Cedric Phillips

Diario Planinauta

GlamShatterskull

JimDavisMTG

Mani Davoudi

PixieKittenPlays

WPN

Nov. 1 spoilers

@MTGArenaJP Twitter

Amaz

Café Magic

China Official Weibo/Wechat

Corrupted

Dicebreaker

Gamer Braves

GCORES

Geek Culture

Good Luck High Five

IDN Times

IGN AU

IGN SEA

InMagic Community

Iyingdi

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz

KotakGame

Kotaku AU

Lore Magiquero

Lowyat

Magic: The Gathering JP Facebook

Making Magic

Markovis

NessaMeowMeow

NGA

Pietmaen

PleasantKenobi

r/MagicArena Subreddit

Rhystic Studies

Spirit Channel

Taalia Vess

The Games Center

UnGeek

Yahoo! News Singapore

Nov. 2 spoilers

AirBubblesCosplay

Athelars

Ausgamers

Bajo

Corey Baumeister

corocoro.jp

DailyMTG

Deathsie

Grey Ogre Games

Monopolis Board Game Store

MrBboy45

Naver Café

r/MagicArena Subreddit

Shisheyu

Skinnedteen

Syntheticuh

Teion Takashi (YouTube)

TheAsianAvenger

Umotivo

Nov. 3 spoilers

ABeardedHusky

APAC EN Facebook

Benjamin Wheeler

BIGWEB

cardrush-media.com

ChannelFireball

Cosas del Txus

Cultic Cube

CulturaPop (Tom’s Hardware)

DailyMTG

Eilidh Lonie

Mashable

Not a Wolf

Official Magic Discord

Paulo Vitor Damo Da Rosa

The First Pioneers (@MtgPioneer)

Tierra Gamer

upumpa89

Nov. 4 spoilers

Official Brazil Magic: The Gathering YouTube

Commander Rules Committee

ElBadiablo

Official Español Magic: The Gathering YouTube

Felipe Serket

InfiniTokens

LoadingReadyRun

Lords of Limited

PlayEDH Discord

Riley Knight

Ryan Saxe

SpellTable

StarCityGames

TCGPlayer

Tomohappy (YouTube)

WeeklyMTG

Ahead of the start of spoiler season, Mark Rosewater released his traditional teaser blog where he gives some hints about returning characters, mechanics, and interesting card text found in Crimson Vow.

You can tune into the preview stream for Crimson Vow on Oct. 28 at 11am CT on the Magic Twitch channel.